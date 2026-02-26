Global Steel Giant ArcelorMittal Establishes Global Capability Centres in Pune and Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Telangana, India – Business Wire India

ArcelorMittal, the world’s leading steel and mining company, announced the establishment of its new Global Capability Center (GCC), ArcelorMittal Global Business & Technologies (AMGBT), in Hyderabad and Pune, India. The new centers are set to become a strategic technology and business hub for the global organization, with plans to rapidly scale-up with highly skilled professionals across both regions.

AMGBT has been designed as a strategic global hub that will deliver integrated technology, digital innovation, and business services to support ArcelorMittal’s worldwide operations across Europe. The GCC will host a diverse set of functions including Digital Technology, IT Infrastructure, Data & Analytics, Cyber Security, Finance & Accounting, Procurement, HR, Project Management, and other Global Business Services, enabling standardized processes, advanced analytics, and scalable digital platforms. With a strong focus on leveraging India’s deep talent ecosystem, AMGBT will play a critical role in driving enterprise transformation, operational efficiency, innovation, and technology-enabled value creation across multiple ArcelorMittal entities globally.

The GCC was launched digitally by Mr. Mittal, alongside Mr. Vijay Goyal, Executive Vice President, ArcelorMittal and Regional CEO – Ukraine, Development Initiatives, and EME JVs, and Ms. Stephanie Werner-Dietz, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Human Resources.

Coming to India, ArcelorMittal is investing significantly across multiple business segments. Global leadership collectively emphasized that continuous learning, keeping pace with technology and the power of young talent will be critical in shaping the future of the global economy.

Highlighting ArcelorMittal’s culture, Mr. Goyal underscored the importance of a safe and digitally secure workplace, built on trust, performance, and a strong “One Team” mindset. Speaking on the people agenda, Ms. Werner-Dietz reiterated ArcelorMittal’s continued investment in talent, supported by structured growth opportunities, robust learning resources, and a strong focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

Mr. Nik Puri, Group CIO and CISO, noted that AMGBT is already delivering globally scaled projects, marking the start of a journey toward building Centres of Excellence, powered by Hyderabad’s exceptional talent and team spirit.

The AMGBT workspace has been thoughtfully designed with the employee experience at its core, featuring vibrant collaboration zones, dynamic work cafes, and flexible spaces.

“This launch reflects our strong belief in AMGBT’s purpose and vision. We are committed to collective success by enabling an environment where people can collaborate, innovate, and grow together. Our focus is on building a workplace that empowers teams to create global impact while staying deeply connected to our values,” said Mr. Lalit Kumar, CEO, AMGBT.

AMGBT plans to hire 2000 professionals across Digital Technology, IT Infrastructure, Data Science, Cyber Security, and Global Business Services. With strong momentum already underway, the organization is entering a phase of rapid growth and expansion. By empowering teams to turn challenges into opportunities, AMGBT is shaping the future of ArcelorMittal through meaningful, technology-enabled impact.

About ArcelorMittal Global Business & Technologies (AMGBT)

ArcelorMittal Global Business & Technologies (AMGBT) is the strategic Global Capability Center (GCC) for ArcelorMittal, dedicated to bringing services, technology, and innovation together. With local talent and global ambitions. AMGBT is rapidly scaling up in Hyderabad and Pune and has now hit 1100+ employee milestone. Guided by our core values of sustainability, quality, and leadership, we operate responsibly with respect to the health, safety, and wellbeing of our employees, contractors, and the communities in which we operate.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world’s leading steel and mining company, with a presence in more than 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 18 countries. With a global workforce of 125,416 employees, and guided by a philosophy of producing safe, sustainable steel, we are the leading supplier of quality steel across major global markets, including automotive, construction, household appliances, and packaging. This leadership is supported by world-class research and development capabilities and outstanding distribution networks.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below:

ArcelorMittal opens its new GCC in Hyderabad and Pune

