Global team invitation-to-bid opens on 3 July as Abu Dhabi T10 franchise procurement enters landmark phase

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Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 4: Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub (ADCSH) has announced the opening of the Global Invitation-to-Bid (ITB) for team and franchise ownership in the Abu Dhabi T10 - a competitive bidding process that marks a significant milestone in the tournament's evolution under Abu Dhabi's new governance structure.

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The ITB process, which opens on 3 July and closes on 16 July 2026, represents the next major step in delivering the vision announced earlier this year, when ADCSH, supported by Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), assumed majority ownership and stewardship of the tournament.

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The competitive bidding process will identify new franchises that will compete in the 2026 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10, with applicants undergoing a rigorous, independently managed evaluation designed to ensure the tournament is supported by partners capable of contributing to its long-term growth and international success.

To ensure complete integrity throughout the process, Deloitte has been appointed as the independent advisor responsible for overseeing the qualification process and evaluating submissions. Prospective franchise owners will be assessed against a comprehensive range of criteria extending well beyond financial capability, including governance standards, integrity, reputation, operational expertise and their long-term commitment to the future development of the Abu Dhabi T10.

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Matt Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi T10 and ADCSH, said, "The opening of the ITB process marks another important milestone in the next phase our Abu Dhabi T10 stewardship. We are looking for long-term strategic partners who share our ambition to build one of world cricket's most innovative and best-governed tournaments. By appointing Deloitte to independently manage the evaluation process, we are reinforcing our commitment to transparency, accountability, and the very highest governance standards.

We are building a global product for the Abu Dhabi T10; one that our new team partners, the world of cricket and our Abu Dhabi stakeholders can be proud of. Through this tender process we are putting in place the foundations that will enable Abu Dhabi to continue attracting world-class players, global investors, and international audiences while delivering lasting sporting and economic value for our destination."

The ITB process has been designed as a structured, two-stage qualification exercise. Following the initial expression of interest period, shortlisted bidders will progress to a second stage, where they will be granted access to a secure data room containing detailed commercial and operational information relating to the tournament before final evaluations are completed.

Successful teams are expected to be confirmed during August, allowing preparations to begin for player registration, the player draft and the 2026 tournament, which will be staged at Abu Dhabi's iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium from 7-20 November.

The ITB launch follows the announcement of the Abu Dhabi T10's transition into a Government-owned and Government-managed competition, positioning the tournament as a long-term national sporting asset with strengthened governance, enhanced commercial opportunities and an ambitious global growth strategy. Since its launch, the Abu Dhabi T10 has become one of cricket's most innovative competitions, generating worldwide broadcast value and attracting many of the sport's biggest international stars while helping position Abu Dhabi as the global home of T10 cricket.

Prospective investors and organisations interested in team ownership can access full application details and qualification requirements by visiting www.AbuDhabiT10.com during the application window or emailing TheFuture@AbuDhabiT10.com for further information.

About Abu Dhabi T10

Abu Dhabi T10 is Cricket's Fastest Format, delivering fast and explosive 90-minute matches designed for modern in-venue and broadcast audiences. The tournament features 32 matches across 13 action-packed days at the iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Established in 2017 and hosted in Abu Dhabi since 2019, it has grown into a globally recognised international cricket competition. Sanctioned by the Emirates Cricket Board and ICC-approved, the tournament is now majority owned and managed by Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub (ADCSH) under Government stewardship. It enters its Next Innings - a bold new chapter focused on long-term growth, strengthened governance, and elevated global appeal. Supported by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, it serves as a strategic national asset aligned with Abu Dhabi's vision to become a world-class global sporting hub.

The event generated over US $512 million in media value in 2025. Cumulatively, it has featured 581 players from 26 nationalities, achieved 4.8M+ combined social media followers, and delivered a reach of 1.2B+. The 2026 edition will take place from 7-20 November.

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