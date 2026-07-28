Global Technology Leader IBM and Galgotias University Join Forces to Nurture Talent in Cutting-Edge Tech Domains of AI and Quantum Computing

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Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28: IBM and Galgotias University have entered into a strategic collaboration to strengthen industry integrated learning, technology training, and future focused academic programmes across cutting-edge technology domains including Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Business Analytics and other Emerging Technologies.

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The collaboration is designed to bridge academic learning with fast evolving industry requirements through specialised programmes, curriculum support, access to IBM technologies, faculty development initiatives, certification opportunities, and experiential learning infrastructure.

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Under the collaboration, students at Galgotias University will gain access to industry aligned programmes supported by IBM's technology ecosystem and learning platforms. The engagement will also support the development of joint and co branded technology labs, workshops, seminars, industry led sessions, and specialised learning pathways designed around contemporary technology domains.

As part of the initiative, the University will offer programmes including B.Tech with Specialization in Quantum Computing, BCA in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, BBA in Business Analytics, and MBA in Business Analytics in association with IBM.

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The collaboration will also provide students and faculty members opportunities to engage with IBM Developer Skills Network, industry oriented courseware, certification pathways, and guided learning modules supported by subject matter experts and industry practitioners.

The proposed engagement further aims to strengthen practical and applied learning through curriculum innovation, faculty orientation programmes, lab based learning environments, and exposure to enterprise grade technologies and software platforms.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said, "This collaboration with IBM adds to the growing ecosystem of industry centric Centres of Excellence, technology partnerships, and innovation platforms being built at Galgotias University. Very recently, we inaugurated India's first Advanced Electric Vehicle Centre of Excellence by L&T EduTech, announced our venture ecosystem partnership with 247VC, and now this strategic collaboration with IBM. Together, these initiatives reflect the direction in which higher education is evolving, where universities are becoming active innovation ecosystems closely integrated with industry, entrepreneurship, and emerging technologies."

He added, "Our objective is to ensure that students are industry ready, innovation oriented, and globally exposed from the very beginning of their academic journey. Collaborations like these create stronger pathways between classrooms, research, startups, technology platforms, and real world problem solving."

The collaboration further strengthens Galgotias University's larger ecosystem of advanced technology infrastructure, industry partnerships, startup incubation, and multidisciplinary innovation. The University continues to expand its Centres of Excellence and experiential learning ecosystem through collaborations with leading organizations like Apple, Infosys, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, L&T EduTech, Capgemini, and Salesforce, while continuing to strengthen its global academic engagement and startup ecosystem.

About Galgotias University

Galgotias University is one of India's leading multidisciplinary universities recognised for academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations, and industry aligned education. With a vibrant student community of over 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates, the University has built a rapidly growing ecosystem focused on technology, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world impact.

In the QS World University Rankings 2027 by Quacquarelli Symonds, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band and ranked 16th among private universities and 46th among all universities in India. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, the University was placed in the 1201-1500 global band and ranked 27th among private universities and 65th among all universities in India. The University is also accredited with NAAC A+, one of India's highest institutional quality ratings.

Galgotias University offers programmes across engineering, artificial intelligence, computer science, semiconductors, business, law, media, design, health sciences, hospitality, liberal education, and emerging interdisciplinary domains. In 2026, students secured more than 5,500 job offers from over 1,250 recruiters. The University has built strong industry and innovation partnerships with organisations including Apple, Infosys, IBM, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, L&T EduTech, Capgemini, and Salesforce, while continuing to strengthen its global academic engagement and startup ecosystem.

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