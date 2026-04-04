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Home / Business / Global tenders floated to secure 38 LMT urea, 19 LMT phosphatic & potassic fertilisers

Global tenders floated to secure 38 LMT urea, 19 LMT phosphatic & potassic fertilisers

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:41 AM May 01, 2026 IST
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The Centre on Thursday said global tenders have been floated to secure 38 LMT of urea and 19 LMT of phosphatic and potassic fertilisers even as it reassured that fertiliser availability in the country remains sufficient, with supplies continuing to exceed requirements for the kharif 2026 season.
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Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing here, Aparna Sharma, Additional Secretary, Department of Fertilisers, said the domestic production of fertilizers had reached 62.37 LMT, while imports stood at about 15.39 LMT, taking the total availability to around 78 LMT during the current period.

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“Global tenders have been floated to secure 38 LMT of urea and 19 LMT of phosphatic and potassic fertilisers. Fertiliser security in the country remains strong, stable and well managed,” she said.

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Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said there was an uninterrupted supply of LPG, petrol and diesel across the country, and and no distributor was facing any dry-out situation.

She said online LPG booking had increased to around 98 per cent, while about 93 per cent of deliveries were being authenticated through OTP. She added that around 43,000 consumers have voluntarily surrendered their LPG connections in favour of PNG.

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