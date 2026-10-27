Global Turf-Care Brands Showcase Specialist Machinery and Products at GCS&MAI’s ATMME ’26

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 27: The Golf Course Superintendents & Managers Association of India (GCS&MAI) hosted its Advanced Turf Management & Machinery Education Day (ATMME ’26) at Noida Golf Course on 24th October, bringing together over 250 delegates, including NDMC & CPWD Directors of Horticulture, golf course superintendents and managers, sports-ground professionals, consultants, contractors, facility owners and representatives from government bodies. The programme combined technical education with practical demonstrations and new product showcases, highlighting technologies and equipment designed to address evolving turf-management requirements across golf courses and other sporting facilities.

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The programme featured turfgrass seed offerings from Barenbrug and Jacklin Seeds, water-management and pond-care solutions from The Aquatrols Company, and professional turf-maintenance machinery from Howardson Group and Sanyo Metal Works, among other offerings available through AgricareCorp.

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- Event brings together 250+ delegates and international turf-management experts at Noida Golf Course

- Experts and participating companies highlight solutions for water management, turf maintenance and sports-ground upkeep

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- Technical learnings extend beyond golf to cricket, football, hockey, polo and other sporting surfaces

The Aquatrols Company presented its water-management solutions, including True Blue and Precise Pond, alongside products positioned for water enhancement and pond care. These solutions address aspects of water management relevant to golf-course environments.

Howardson Group showcased its professional turf-maintenance equipment, including the Dennis Razor Ultra and G860 mowers, the Pro 34R and specialist hand tools. The equipment is designed for the maintenance of fine turf and sports surfaces, with applications across golf, cricket and other sporting grounds.

Sanyo Metal Works' reciprocator was also among the equipment showcased at the programme, highlighting specialised machinery for maintaining challenging areas of landscaped and turf environments.

The turfgrass seed offerings featured varieties from Barenbrug and Jacklin Seeds for different turf requirements. The range included varieties intended for uses such as golf-course turf, fine turf and other grassed surfaces.

The product showcase complemented the programme's technical sessions by giving participants an opportunity to engage with equipment and solutions relevant to day-to-day course maintenance. Further product-specific details and launch announcements can help establish the individual significance of each offering.

Technical sessions focus on water efficiency and turf performance

The technical programme covered several challenges encountered by golf-course superintendents and sports-ground maintenance teams. Sessions addressed uneven irrigation and water wastage, turf stress during winter, nutritional requirements, multifunction machinery, localised dry spots, hydrophobic soils and the management of seasonal transitions and extreme heat.

Participants also explored the management of Bermuda, bent and rye grasses, alongside practical approaches to maintaining bunker edges and other difficult-to-cut areas. Live on-course demonstrations enabled participants to connect technical discussions with maintenance practices and machinery applications.

An open technical discussion and troubleshooting session brought the day's learning together, covering irrigation, turf nutrition, soil and moisture management, seasonal stress, machinery selection, maintenance protocols, and labour and operating costs.

Participants included NDMC & CPWD Directors of Horticulture Division, golf course superintendents and managers, sports-ground professionals, consultants, contractors, facility owners and representatives from government bodies. The learnings were relevant across sporting disciplines, where the condition of the playing surface, efficient use of water and the cost of ongoing maintenance remain important considerations.

“ATMME ’26 has provided a valuable platform for Indian and international experts to share their knowledge, introduce new technologies and discuss best practices in turf management. These learnings extend beyond golf courses to other sporting surfaces, including football, cricket, hockey and polo, where turf quality and maintenance play an important role. We hope to build on this initiative and make it an annual programme, enabling more professionals to benefit from technical education and practical knowledge sharing. We are grateful to AgricareCorp and our other industry partners for their continued support in making such initiatives possible,” said Wg. Cdr. Arun K. Singh, President, Golf Course Superintendents & Managers Association of India (GCS&MAI).

Vinod Goyal, Secretary General, GCS&MAI, said, “ATMME ’26 is an initiative by GCS&MAI to strengthen technical knowledge and professional capabilities across India’s turf-management industry, bringing together participants from golf and sports-ground management, landscaping, government bodies, contractors, consultants and facility owners for expert-led sessions and practical demonstrations. Beyond technical education, we believe there is a need to make golf accessible to people from all sections of society, particularly children, women and young people, by encouraging wider participation and exploring smaller, more affordable golf facilities. This also presents opportunities for entrepreneurs and start-ups to contribute to golf infrastructure development and help strengthen the sport’s ecosystem in India.”

Through its combination of technical sessions, industry interaction and live demonstrations, ATMME ’26 highlighted the role of continuing professional education in advancing turf-management practices in India. As the requirements of golf courses and other sports facilities evolve, access to appropriate machinery, water-management solutions and specialist knowledge can help professionals make informed maintenance decisions and manage resources more effectively.

About GCS&MAI:

The Golf Course Superintendents & Managers Association of India (GCS&MAI) is the professional body for the people who build, manage and maintain India’s golf courses and sports turf. The association works to raise standards of golf course management through technical education, knowledge sharing and sustainable turf practices. Its initiatives include a Greenkeepers Certification Course, launched in 2023 with ILead and the Kolkata-based Champ for Life Academy, and SUSTAINABILITY, its seminar series on sustainable turf and irrigation practices. By bringing together superintendents, greenkeepers, agronomists and industry partners from India and abroad, GCS&MAI helps Indian courses and grounds meet international standards.

More at www.gcsmai.com

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