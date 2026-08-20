Global Urban Planning Initiative for Benghazi Nears Full Capacity, Final Registration Deadline Approaching

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Benghazi [Libya], August 20: The Global Competitive Urban Planning Initiative Benghazi (GCUPI-B) has reached 93% capacity, with FDRL urging firms, experts, startups and innovators from around the world to secure their place before the final registration deadline.

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Launched under the mandate of the Fund for Development and Reconstruction of Libya (FDRL) and the supervision of General Director Engineer Belkasem Hiftar, GCUPI-B is the world's first open international competitive process dedicated to generating real, forward-thinking concept masterplans and innovative solutions for Benghazi's urban future.

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The initiative aims to transform the ancient Mediterranean crossroads into a world-class economic hub for trade and logistics, dynamically interconnected with global markets centering three continents.

"We are not simply launching a competition, we are initiating a global partnership to integrate ambitious visions with the finest international expertise, thereby charting a course for a future worthy of Benghazi's deep legacy and strategic importance" Engineer Belkasem Hiftar.

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Who Can Participate?

GCUPI-B is designed to be inclusive and welcoming to a wide range of participants:

- Established firms and consortiums compete to develop concept masterplans and innovative urban solutions

- Joint ventures: multiple companies collaborating on shared projects can register under one unified profile

- Startups: showcase innovative solutions, future-focused business models and new technologies

- Visitors: private investors, experts and anyone interested in urban development are welcome to attend the International Conference events

Key Deadlines

- Proposals Submission Deadline: 31st August 2026

- GCUPI-B Final Event: 6-8 September 2026 a three-day international conference featuring knowledge exchange, exhibitions, executive reviews and individual presentation sessions

Exclusive Opportunities for Participants

Proceeding companies will have the opportunity to sign MOUs with FDRL General Director Engineer Belkasem Hiftar on Day 3 of the initiative. VIP attendees can book one-on-one meetings with the General Director on Days 2 and 3, B2B meetings will be available for all participants on Day 3.

Why Benghazi?

With a history spanning from Italian colonial plans (1911) to the Doxiadis Associates Plan (1966) and the Kisho Kurokawa Corniche Project (1984), Benghazi has long been a canvas for visionary urban thinking. The 2026 Sustainable Future Vision Plan now aims to position Benghazi as a regional leader in modern environmentally responsible urban development, integrating smart technologies, green spaces and sustainability.

Act Now 93% Capacity Reached

With registrations already at 93% capacity, interested parties are encouraged to act quickly. The registration deadline is fast approaching and spaces are limited.

For more information and to register please visit: https://urbanbenghazi.org/

urbanbenghazi@reconstructionly.ly

About GCUPI-B

The Global Competitive Urban Planning Initiative Benghazi (GCUPI-B) is a flagship project of the Fund for Development and Reconstruction of Libya (FDRL), designed to harness global expertise in shaping Benghazi's transformation into an integrated international economic capital. The initiative emphasizes international collaboration, smart and innovative urban solutions, strategic economic transformation, cultural vitality, community empowerment and sustainable development.

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