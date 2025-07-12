Global Youth Witness Chinese-style Modernization in Guizhou

GUIYANG, China, July 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Discover Guizhou: "This has been an incredible experience! China has demonstrated that while its economy is rapidly growing, culture and technology, as well as tradition and innovation, can coexist beautifully," remarked Nhial Deng, a young Kenyan, reflecting on his recent trip to Guizhou.

From July 2 to 6, the Tsinghua Global Youth Dialogue 2025 took place in Guizhou, themed "Opportune China, Youth Talks: Insights into Chinese Modernization from Guizhou Practice." 22 exceptional youth representatives and opinion leaders from international organizations across 14 countries and regions, including China, the UK, Russia, Germany, and India, explored the beauty of the "Mountain Park Province," the charm of the "Cultural Thousand Islands," and the potential of the "China Digital Valley" through immersive experiences and research.

Through this exploration of Guizhou, they witnessed the authentic essence of Chinese-style modernization.

"You can truly feel the harmony between humans and nature here," said the international youth as they stood beneath the majestic Huangguoshu Waterfall.

The Huangguoshu Waterfall, located in Anshun City, Guizhou Province, is the largest waterfall in Asia and one of the world's renowned karst waterfalls.

"When you see nature up close, you begin to understand it and fall in love with it, leading you to protect it. This is something the entire world needs to embrace," said Ignacio, organizer of Jovenes por el Clima.

Ignacio noted that in the face of climate change, a common challenge for humanity, China is making significant strides in sustainable development through technological innovation.

In Gui'an New Area, Guiyang, the international youth experienced green and smart travel by riding a self-driving minibus developed by Guizhou's PIX Moving Robo-Bus factory.

The consensus across various industries in China is to protect every mountain and river while minimizing carbon emissions, achieving maximum economic and social benefits with minimal environmental costs.

As the participants noted, "This reflects China's commitment to sustainable development." "I see culture coming to life, applied in new ways, celebrated by young people, and passed down through generations. This is a lesson the whole world can learn from," said Nhial Deng.

At the "Xiu Li Tao" intangible cultural heritage market in Kaili City, international youth dressed in ethnic costumes that blend tradition and fashion walked the Village Runway Show alongside local people, captivated by their smiles and confidence.

The "Xiu Li Tao" intangible cultural heritage market features over 6,000 types of intangible cultural heritage products, including local batik, Miao embroidery, and wood carvings, and has become a "super market" for showcasing and preserving Guizhou's intangible cultural heritage.

Every weekend evening, an original ecological performance featuring Guizhou villagers, known as the Guizhou "Village Runway Show," takes center stage.

"The value of traditional beauty transcends time; it possesses eternal significance. It preserves our cultural heritage and enriches it through storytelling," shared Nadhira, sustainability manager, of ASEAN Youth Organization, M.A. in Indonesia.

Nadhira shared her feelings dressed in her national costume during a dialogue on "Culture-Tourism Integration — Our Beauty Seen, Our Cultures Intervene." The diverse and inclusive nature of Chinese civilization, shaped by the blending of different ethnicities, gives Chinese-style modernization profound meaning.

The "Village Runway Show" captivates young audiences, while the "Village Super League" goes viral online, and intangible cultural heritage frequently "goes global," showcasing Guizhou's world-class cultural IPs as vibrant examples of the creative transformation and innovative development of Chinese culture.

"My journey in Guizhou has been eye-opening, as if stepping into the future," said Emeline Yehyun Lee, a researcher of Climate and Environmental Modeling Laboratory, Sookmyung Women's University in South Korea.

During a dialogue on "In the Cyber Era, What Changes Our Lives," she emphasized that Guizhou is striving to benefit the public through technological advancements, helping more young people and marginalized groups. "This is the true significance of technological progress." At the Bailin River Guizhou Bridge Technology Museum, systems such as bridge digital twins and BIM modeling reveal the technological marvels behind Guizhou's infrastructure to the international youth.

In the first fully immersive digital experience museum in China themed on the Long March, called "Red Banderole," holographic images, AI virtual interactions, and virtual reality convey the essence of red culture through digital technology.

"Guizhou serves as a bridge that spans not only physical gaps but also cultural and technological divides. It breaks down barriers and leads us into the future," noted Fyodor Dmitrenko, a youth from Cyprus.

Fyodor Dmitrenko from Cyprus observed that Guizhou's transformation from an underdeveloped province to a pioneer in digital economic development highlights the importance of technological modernization, a model that Cyprus could learn from.

"This kind of modernization is not merely profit-driven; it is driven by the needs of the people." "China is developing in an innovative manner, pursuing sustainability and inclusivity." As their journey in Guizhou concludes, the international youth depart with newfound insights into Chinese-style modernization, sharing the previously unseen charm of the province with every corner of the globe.

