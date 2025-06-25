DT
PT
Globally Proven Medial-Pivot Knee Implant Technology Now in Bengaluru

PTI
Updated At : 03:13 PM Jun 25, 2025 IST
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) MicroPort Orthopedics Inc., a U.S.-headquartered global medical devices company, has announced the introduction of its flagship product, the Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee, in India. This innovative implant has been successfully used at Aster Hospital, Whitefield in Bengaluru, performed by Dr. Kumardev Arvind Rajamanya, Head of Orthopaedics and Lead consultant.

The patient, a 65-year-old retired businessman, had been experiencing excruciating knee pain and limited mobility due to advanced osteoarthritis. Dr. Rajamanya, selected the Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee for the patient's total knee replacement surgery, citing its exceptional clinical track record. This implant's unique design offers flexion stability, anatomic motion, and a wear-limiting design.

"I have used Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee extensively in a very short time and am impressed with the overall outcome," said Dr. Rajamanya. "It allows for a more natural motion of the knee, closely replicating the kinematics of a healthy knee joint. The medial-pivot design enables patients to achieve a more natural range of motion, which is essential for optimal knee function and patient satisfaction." Dr. Mukesh Parmar, Director and General Manager for South Asia, Microport Orthopedics, said, “We are committed to delivering innovative solutions that improve patient outcomes. The Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee is a testament to our dedication to advancing orthopaedic care and providing patients with a better quality of life.” The Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee has demonstrated exceptional clinical success worldwide, with documented 98.8% survivorship at 17 years and a 95% patient satisfaction rate. With over 25 years of documented usage, MicroPort Orthopedics' line of Medial-Pivot products has been utilised in over 1,000,000 cases across 70 countries worldwide.

The patient has made a successful recovery, experiencing improved mobility and reduced pain, thanks to the Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee, patient rehab and Surgical expertise. This successful outcome underscores the implant's effectiveness in restoring knee function and improving patient quality of life.

The introduction of the Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee in India marks a significant milestone for MicroPort Orthopedics, further solidifying its position as a leader in orthopaedic innovation.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff).

