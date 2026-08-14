Globe Civil Projects Limited Announces Q1 FY27 Results

PNN

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New Delhi [India], August 14: Globe Civil Projects Limited, an EPC-focused infrastructure company, announced its Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for Q1FY27.

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The Company delivered a steady performance during Q1 FY27, supported by disciplined execution across ongoing EPC projects, efficient resource utilization, and continued focus on project delivery. The Company remained focused on strengthening its execution capabilities and maintaining operational efficiency while progressing across its diverse project portfolio.

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Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income: ₹929.23 million in Q1 FY27 vs ₹676.98 million in Q1 FY26; YoY Growth: 37.26%

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* EBITDA: ₹158.05 million in Q1 FY27 vs ₹118.81 million in Q1 FY26; YoY Growth: 33.03%

* EBITDA Margin: 17.01% in Q1 FY27 vs 17.55% in Q1 FY26

* Net Profit: ₹70.91 million in Q1 FY27 vs ₹50.50 million in Q1 FY26; YoY Growth: 40.42%

* NPM: 7.63% in Q1 FY27 vs 7.46% in Q1 FY26

Business Highlights

* Government-Focused EPC: Continued focus on projects from CPWD, NBCC, IITs, NITs and other institutional clients.

* Diversified Project Portfolio: Strengthened presence across education, healthcare, housing, sports, commercial and transportation infrastructure.

* Disciplined Growth Strategy: Focused on selective bidding, timely execution, efficient project management and expansion into new geographies.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Vipul Khurana, Managing Director, Globe Civil Projects Limited, stated:

"The performance during Q1 FY27 reflects our continued focus on disciplined execution, efficient resource utilization and timely progress across our EPC projects. We have remained focused on maintaining operational efficiency while strengthening our execution capabilities across our growing project portfolio.

Our healthy order book and continued project opportunities across institutional and infrastructure segments provide a strong foundation for future growth. Going forward, we remain focused on prudent project selection, efficient working capital management and timely execution. We believe our execution capabilities and growing project pipeline position the Company well to participate in the expanding infrastructure development opportunities across India."

About Globe Civil Projects Limited

Globe Civil Projects Limited is an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company engaged in executing civil and infrastructure projects across India. The Company undertakes a wide range of projects including construction of infrastructure facilities, buildings, and allied civil works, with a strong emphasis on quality, cost efficiency, and timely delivery.

Backed by experienced management and established execution capabilities, the Company continues to strengthen its presence in the infrastructure sector.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

For Further Information Please Contact Corporate Communication Advisor

Ms Pooja Gandhi

EquiBridgex Advisors Private Limited

Email: info@equibridgex.com

Website: www.equibridgex.com

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