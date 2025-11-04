Globe Civil Projects Limited - Credit Rating Update

PNN
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: Infomerics Valuation and Ratings Pvt. Ltd. has revised the outlook of Globe Civil Projects Limited's long-term bank facilities from Stable to Positive while reaffirming the rating at IVR BBB. The short-term rating of IVR A3+ has also been reaffirmed
The revision reflects the company's strengthened capital structure post its ₹119 crore IPO, improved profitability, and a robust order book of ₹1,001 crore, providing healthy revenue visibility.
- FY25 Revenue: ₹325.99 crore (+11% YoY)
- EBITDA Margin: 16.43% (vs 15.10% in FY24)
- PAT: ₹24.05 crore (+57% YoY)
For more details: https://nsearchives.nseindia.com/corporate/GLOBE2024_30102025140140_INTIMATION.pdf
