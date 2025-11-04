DT
Home / Business / Globe Civil Projects Limited - Credit Rating Update

Globe Civil Projects Limited - Credit Rating Update

ANI
Updated At : 02:30 PM Nov 04, 2025 IST
PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: Infomerics Valuation and Ratings Pvt. Ltd. has revised the outlook of Globe Civil Projects Limited's long-term bank facilities from Stable to Positive while reaffirming the rating at IVR BBB. The short-term rating of IVR A3+ has also been reaffirmed

The revision reflects the company's strengthened capital structure post its ₹119 crore IPO, improved profitability, and a robust order book of ₹1,001 crore, providing healthy revenue visibility.

- FY25 Revenue: ₹325.99 crore (+11% YoY)

- EBITDA Margin: 16.43% (vs 15.10% in FY24)

- PAT: ₹24.05 crore (+57% YoY)

For more details: https://nsearchives.nseindia.com/corporate/GLOBE2024_30102025140140_INTIMATION.pdf

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

