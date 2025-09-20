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Home / Business / Globe Civil Projects Secures ₹13.11 Crore EPC Contract for NIT Delhi Sports Complex

Globe Civil Projects Secures ₹13.11 Crore EPC Contract for NIT Delhi Sports Complex

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ANI
Updated At : 06:15 PM Sep 20, 2025 IST
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PNN

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New Delhi [India], September 20: Globe Civil Projects Limited, (NSE - GLOBECIVIL | BSE - 544424), is pleased to announce the receipt of a Letter of Intent valued at ₹13.11 Cr from Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL). The project involves the Construction of a Sports Complex and Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of 11 KV HT Ring Main at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Delhi Campus, on an EPC-II basis.

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The latest contract highlights the continued confidence placed by institutions in the company's execution capabilities. The addition of this project further strengthens the company's order book and supports its presence in large-scale assignments across the country.

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On the receipt of the order, Mr. Ved Prakash Khurana, Chairman and Whole-time Director of Globe Civil Projects Limited said, "This order from TCIL reinforces the company's reputation as a trusted partner in delivering complex EPC projects within the educational and institutional infrastructure segment. By adding a technically advanced and time-bound EPC project to its portfolio, the company not only expands its execution pipeline but also builds deeper engagement with government-linked clients such as TCIL. This aligns with the company's strategy of securing high-quality, funded projects that enhance order book visibility, improve cash flow stability, and reinforce its reputation for delivering complex infrastructure solutions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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