Glow by Kirtilals Adds Another Sparkle to Chennai with its Second Showroom at Adyar

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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 1: Glow by Kirtilals, the contemporary natural diamond jewellery brand from Kirtilals, proudly announces the launch of its second showroom in Chennai, located at Mid Point, Block B, LB Road, Adyar. The inauguration ceremony, held on 29th June, was graced by the presence of the talented and beloved actress, Ramya Pandiyan. This expansion marks another significant milestone in the brand's growth journey, bringing its signature collection of stylish, lightweight finest quality natural diamond jewellery closer to customers in one of Chennai's most vibrant neighbourhoods.

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Designed for the modern woman, Glow by Kirtilals offers an exquisite range of contemporary natural diamond jewellery that seamlessly blends elegance, versatility, and everyday wearability. With prices starting from Rs. 7,000, the collection is thoughtfully crafted for every occasion--from work and casual outings to celebrations and special moments.

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The Adyar showroom showcases an extensive range of rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, necklaces, and everyday diamond essentials, offering designs that reflect individuality, confidence, and evolving fashion sensibilities. With Glow by Kirtilals, diamonds are no longer reserved for special occasions--they become an effortless part of everyday style.

To celebrate the opening of the Adyar showroom, Glow by Kirtilals is delighted to introduce exclusive launch offers, including Flat 50% off on making charges, Flat 26% off on diamond value, and Rs. 125 extra per gram on the exchange of old gold towards the purchase of finest quality diamond jewellery, making it the perfect time for customers to upgrade to natural diamond jewellery.

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Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Suraj Shantakumar, Director - Business Strategy, Kirtilals, said, "Chennai has always been an important market for us, and we are delighted to strengthen our presence with our second Glow by Kirtilals showroom in the city. Adyar is home to a vibrant community that appreciates contemporary style while valuing quality and craftsmanship. With Glow, our vision is to make natural diamond jewellery more accessible for the modern woman by offering designs that complement her everyday lifestyle and celebrate her individuality."

Conveniently located at Mid Point, Block B, LB Road, Adyar, the new showroom offers customers an immersive shopping experience with a wide selection of contemporary finest quality natural diamond jewellery. Customers can also explore the collection online at www.glowjewels.com.

About Glow by Kirtilals

Glow by Kirtilals is the Gen Z and millennial take on the legendary Kirtilals legacy, crafting fine jewellery for over 87 years. Glow by Kirtilals has 11 exclusive showrooms across South India. With in-house artistry, manufacturing, and expert craftsmanship, Glow creates natural diamond and gold jewellery designed for everyday confidence, style, and self-expression.

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