Home / Business / Glow by Kirtilals Unveils 'Fly to Phuket' Campaign -- Where Sparkle Meets a Dream Holiday

Glow by Kirtilals Unveils 'Fly to Phuket' Campaign -- Where Sparkle Meets a Dream Holiday

ANI
Updated At : 06:05 PM Jan 07, 2026 IST
NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 7: Glow by Kirtilals, the contemporary Natural diamond jewellery brand from the house of Kirtilals, has announced an exciting new consumer campaign titled "Fly to Phuket", blending fine jewellery, creativity, and the promise of an unforgettable international holiday.

As part of the campaign, customers purchasing jewellery from Glow by Kirtilals can participate in an exclusive slogan contest, giving them a chance to win a luxurious couple travel package to Phuket, one of the world's most loved tropical destinations. The campaign celebrates love, self-expression, and the joy of rewarding life's special moments with both sparkle and experiences.

Adding to the excitement, Glow by Kirtilals is offering 20% off on making charges and 26% off on diamond value for a limited period, making it the perfect time for customers to invest in elegant, everyday natural diamond jewellery or meaningful gifts.

The contest invites participants to creatively express themselves through a slogan contest, reflecting the brand's philosophy of modern luxury, emotion, and effortless style. Winners of the Fly to Phuket campaign will be announced at the end of February, with the winning couple set to enjoy a memorable international escape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

