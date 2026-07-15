GNC India Launches Magnesium PureGlycinate™, a 100% Pure, Non-Buffered Magnesium Bisglycinate Formula for Sleep, Recovery and Stress-Relief Support

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New Delhi [India], July 15: GNC India, a health and wellness brand with over nine decades in nutritional science, has launched GNC Magnesium PureGlycinate™ - a 100% pure, non-buffered Magnesium Bisglycinate formulation built around one ingredient, one form and one purpose.

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As the magnesium supplements category continues to grow rapidly, consumers are increasingly looking beyond labels to understand the quality and form of the ingredients they consume. Built on the premise that the form of magnesium influences its absorption and intended benefits, GNC Magnesium PureGlycinate™ seeks to bring greater transparency to the category.

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GNC India built Magnesium PureGlycinate™ around a different approach. The formulation contains one ingredient in one form which is Magnesium Glycinate - 100% pure, non-buffered Magnesium Bisglycinate with no blending, no dilution, zero adulteration and no compromise on the active compound. Magnesium Bisglycinate binds the mineral to glycine, a naturally occurring amino acid the body associates with relaxation and sleep. That bond makes it easier to absorb and gentler on the stomach than most other forms of magnesium.

Magnesium is a mineral that the body depends on heavily but cannot produce on its own. It drives over 300 enzymatic reactions - from how muscles contract and release, to how the nervous system signals, how energy is produced, how proteins are synthesised, how electrolytes stay balanced, how bones are maintained, how sleep is regulated and how the body handles stress. Every milligram has to come from outside, through food or through a supplement that actually delivers what it promises.

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In India, magnesium has become one of the fastest-growing supplement categories. Rising stress and poor sleep have pushed more people toward supplementation, and along with that has come a more considered question: not just what to take, but what is actually inside it. That shift has brought something else into focus too - not just whether to take magnesium, but which form, at what purity, and whether the product on the shelf is genuinely what it claims to be. Many magnesium formulations available today use buffered glycinate, where the active compound is quietly mixed with cheaper forms like oxide or carbonate to bring down production costs. The result is a product that looks complete on paper but delivers less than it should. This growing scrutiny comes as the magnesium supplement market in India is expected to grow from ₹685 Cr in 2025 to ₹1,100 Cr in 2034 (Source: DMI Analysis, Company Publications, Primary Interviews), with consumers increasingly drawn to formulations that deliver results the body can actually feel: 83% improvement in sleep quality, 46% better nighttime recovery*, 22 minutes faster sleep onset*, and 33% less muscle soreness.

Each serving contains 3,666 mg of Magnesium Bisglycinate, delivering 440 mg of elemental magnesium - the full Recommended Daily Allowance in a single dose. Compared to buffered magnesium glycinate, this formulation absorbs up to 1.7 times more effectively. The intended benefits are specific: deeper, more restful sleep, overnight muscle recovery, physical relaxation, stress support and a healthier nervous system. It is also non-laxative and gentle on digestion, making it practical for daily use without the side effects that push people off their supplement routines. Most supplements in the market today have a buffered form of Magnesium often mixed with cheaper Magnesium salts that do no help with sleep, recovery, anxiety or stress and cause digestion and other gut discomforts.

The product is available in a 90-tablet format. It is Non-GMO, Vegan and Gluten-Free, scientifically tested and produced in a GMP-certified facility - each a reflection of the standards GNC holds across its entire range.

Speaking about the launch, *Mayank Jha, CEO, GNC India, said: "Consumers today are far more informed about the products they choose for their everyday wellness, and they expect greater transparency around ingredient quality and formulation. At GNC, we see this shift as an opportunity to raise the standard for nutritional supplementation. With Magnesium PureGlycinate™, we are bringing a formulation built on purity, backed by science, and designed to support today's consumers' wellness needs. It reflects our continued commitment to delivering trusted, high-quality nutritional solutions without compromise."

This launch adds to a portfolio where every product is developed with a defined purpose not as a broad-stroke offering but as a direct answer to a specific wellness gap. By leading with a purity-first formulation, GNC is also opening a wider conversation around ingredient transparency in the supplement space, giving consumers a product they can rely on for sleep, recovery and everyday stress management.

About GNC India

GNC India is a leading global health and wellness brand with over 90 years of expertise in nutritional science. Its range covers vitamins, minerals, herbal supplements, sports nutrition and wellness products, all developed against strict standards for ingredient quality, safety and potency. In India, GNC operates through Guardian Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd., making its nutritional solutions available to consumers nationwide.

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