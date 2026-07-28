Go Dharmic and Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute Sign Landmark Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Compassion in Action

VMPL

Advertisement

London [UK] / Belur (Math) [India], July 28: Go Dharmic Welfare Foundation (UK) is pleased to announce the signing of a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute (RKMVERI), Belur Math, India, establishing a strategic partnership dedicated to alleviating human suffering through education, service, compassion, and spiritual humanism.

Advertisement

This collaboration brings together two organisations united by a shared vision: transforming the principles of Dharma into meaningful action for the benefit of humanity, irrespective of nationality, religion, gender, or background.

Advertisement

Founded in 2013 by Hanuman Dass (Hemal Randerwala), Go Dharmic has grown into a global movement for compassion in action, mobilising volunteers across the world to respond to humanitarian crises, address food poverty, promote peace and harmony, support education initiatives, and serve communities affected by conflict and environmental challenges.

Advertisement

RKMVERI, a Deemed-to-be University established by the Government of India and administered by the Ramakrishna Mission founded by Swami Vivekananda, has a distinguished legacy of combining spiritual wisdom with practical service to humanity through its extensive global network of centres and humanitarian initiatives.

The MoU creates a framework for long-term cooperation in areas including:

- Joint humanitarian and educational programmes;

- Volunteer and knowledge exchanges;

- Training workshops, lectures, and capacity-building initiatives;

- Collaborative publications and research;

- Development of projects addressing physical, mental, intellectual, and spiritual well-being;

- Promotion of values-based leadership and compassionate service.

The partnership is inspired by the timeless ideals of Practical Vedanta and the harmonious integration of the four Yogas--Bhakti (compassion), Jnana (understanding), Karma (selfless action), and Raja Yoga (focused awareness)--creating a model for addressing contemporary global challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, Hanuman Dass, Founder of Go Dharmic, said:

"This partnership represents a powerful coming together of two organisations committed to serving humanity with compassion and wisdom. By combining our strengths, knowledge, and networks, we hope to inspire greater collective action and create lasting positive change in communities around the world."

The MoU will initially remain in force for five years and will be implemented through jointly developed annual work plans and a dedicated working group to oversee collaborative initiatives.

Founded by Swami Vivekananda in 1897 in honour of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, the Ramakrishna Mission is a globally respected spiritual and humanitarian organisation dedicated to education, healthcare, disaster relief, and selfless service.

Reflecting the shared vision behind this landmark partnership, Swami Atmapriyananda, Vice-Chancellor of the Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute, said: "You have to look at the world not from your selfish perspective. Every being has the right to its own perspective. When these different perspectives come together, hundreds of thousands of flowers will bloom. Because nature celebrates diversity."

This landmark collaboration reinforces Go Dharmic's commitment to building a global movement rooted in compassion, service, and universal values, demonstrating that meaningful partnerships can become a powerful force for addressing humanity's most pressing challenges.

About Go Dharmic

Go Dharmic is a UK-based global humanitarian organisation dedicated to promoting compassion in action through service, education, environmental initiatives, peacebuilding, and emergency humanitarian response. Inspired by the universal principles of Dharma, Go Dharmic mobilises volunteers and communities worldwide to alleviate suffering and create positive social change.

For more information, please visit: www.godharmic.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)