GO EC Unveils Bengaluru HQ to Power EV Charging Expansion

L-R: Anish Pattaly - Director of Business Development, GO EC, Prasad Gowda - KPCC Spokeperson, M Satish Reddy – MLA, P G Ramnath – CEO, GO EC, and P A Jaffar – CMD, GO EC.

Bengaluru, October 7, 2025: GO EC Autotech Pvt. Ltd. inaugurated its new headquarters in Bengaluru, marking a key milestone in its efforts to strengthen India’s electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem and expand its charging infrastructure footprint.

The inauguration was led by Sri. M. Satish Reddy, Hon. MLA, Bommanahalli Constituency, in the presence of P G Ramnath (CEO, GO EC), A P Jafar (CMD, GO EC), Suneer P (Director of Business Development, GO EC), Anish Pattaly (Director of Investment, GO EC), and Prasad Gowda (KPCC Spokesperson).

With the new headquarters as base, GO EC outlined its ambitious growth roadmap. The company set its sights on installing 350 charging stations across Karnataka and expanding to 1,000 charging stations across South India within a year. This scale-up reflected GO EC’s commitment to accelerating EV adoption and creating reliable infrastructure for communities. The company also emphasized its focus on engaging with EV communities in Kerala to build stronger awareness and adoption in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, P G Ramnath, CEO, GO EC Autotech Pvt. Ltd., said: “The inauguration of our headquarters in Bengaluru marked a turning point for GO EC as we worked to position ourselves as a leading force in the EV charging domain. With our upcoming network of stations, we aimed to support communities across Karnataka, South India, and Kerala, ensuring that EV adoption became seamless and accessible for all.”

Sri. M. Satish Reddy, Hon. MLA, Bommanahalli Constituency, added: “The future of mobility lay in sustainable solutions, and Karnataka remained committed to building a strong EV ecosystem. I was pleased to inaugurate GO EC’s headquarters and welcome their initiative to set up 350 charging stations in the state. This expansion promised to provide essential infrastructure for our citizens and accelerated the transition to electric mobility.”

With its headquarters inaugurated and growth strategy outlined, GO EC positioned itself as a driving force in powering India’s electric future. The company remained committed to building a sustainable, accessible, and reliable EV ecosystem for communities across the country.

About GO EC

GO EC Autotech Pvt. Ltd. is a fast-growing EV infrastructure company dedicated to creating sustainable, accessible, and reliable charging solutions. With a mission to accelerate the adoption of clean mobility, GO EC develops innovative EV charging networks that meet the needs of individuals, businesses, and communities. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company is expanding rapidly across India with the vision of becoming the most trusted EV charging brand in the country.

