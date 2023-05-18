Go First cancels all flights till May 26

New Delhi, May 17
Budget carrier Go First has cancelled all its flights till May 26, citing operational reasons. Earlier, the airlines had cancelled flights till May 19.
“We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till May 26, 2023, have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by flight cancellations,” Go First stated.
The airline said a full refund would be issued to the original mode of payment shortly. The company has recently filed an application for immediate resolution under insolvency and revival of its operations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SC gives SEBI time till Aug 14 to complete Adani Group probe
CJI Chandrachud-led Bench seeks updated report from market r...
Old-timer Sidda or troubleshooter DK? Dilemma stays
Decision in 48 to 72 hours, says Surjewala
Biden busy, Sydney Quad meet off
Group leaders to meet on sidelines of G7 summit in Japan