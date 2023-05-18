Go First cancels all flights till May 26

ANI

New Delhi, May 17

Budget carrier Go First has cancelled all its flights till May 26, citing operational reasons. Earlier, the airlines had cancelled flights till May 19.

“We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till May 26, 2023, have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by flight cancellations,” Go First stated.

The airline said a full refund would be issued to the original mode of payment shortly. The company has recently filed an application for immediate resolution under insolvency and revival of its operations.