Go First cancels flights till June 12

New Delhi, June 8
Crisis-hit airline Go First on Thursday cancelled all its flights till June 12 and said a full refund will be issued to the passengers. Earlier, it was supposed to be till June 9.
“We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can,” Go First said in a tweet.
