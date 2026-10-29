Go4Explore Celebrates 9 Years of Growth at AIM Night 2026, Unveils New Brand Identity and Mobile App

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 29: Go4Explore, a travel community and experiential travel company, hosted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and awards ceremony, AIM Night 2026, on September 17 at Mandi House in New Delhi. The event brought together more than 400 attendees, including employees, trip leaders, business partners, travel vendors and content creators, to celebrate the company's nine-year journey, recognise outstanding contributions and announce new initiatives.

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AIM, which stands for Achievements, Inspiration and Milestones, reflected the central theme of the gathering. The annual event provided an opportunity for the Go4Explore community to acknowledge collective accomplishments, strengthen professional relationships and discuss the company's plans for the future.

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The evening commenced with an energetic welcome by the event host, followed by a live band performance that set the tone for the celebrations. A special video presentation tracing Go4Explore's nine-year journey highlighted the company's growth, memorable travel experiences and the contributions of individuals who have supported its development over the years.

Addressing the gathering, Jony Jindal, Founder and CEO of Go4Explore, expressed gratitude to the company's employees, trip captains, business associates, vendors and creators for their continued dedication and support. He acknowledged their collective efforts in helping the organisation achieve its milestones and emphasised the importance of collaboration in building a strong travel community.

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A major highlight of AIM Night 2026 was the unveiling of Go4Explore's refreshed brand identity, including a new logo and visual appearance. The company also introduced Activities by Go4Explore, a new offering aimed at expanding its portfolio of travel-related experiences.

Another significant announcement was the introduction of Go4Explore's new mobile application, designed to make trip discovery and booking more convenient for travellers. The initiative forms part of the company's efforts to improve accessibility and enhance the overall customer experience through digital solutions.

The awards ceremony recognised individuals and business partners across several categories for their contributions to the organisation's growth and operations. In-house employees from sales and operations teams were honoured for their performance, while trip leaders received recognition for their role in managing travel experiences and engaging with travellers.

Go4Explore also felicitated its business vendors and hospitality partners from destinations including Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Thailand and Vietnam. The recognition highlighted the importance of regional and international partnerships in supporting the company's travel operations.

Emerging content creators from across India were also among the award recipients, acknowledging their creativity and contribution to travel storytelling and community engagement.

Beyond the formal proceedings, the gathering offered an opportunity for employees, partners and creators from different locations to interact, exchange experiences and celebrate their association with Go4Explore. Live entertainment, award presentations and informal conversations contributed to the evening's celebratory atmosphere.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks, recognising the efforts of everyone involved in organising the gathering and contributing to the company's journey.

With the unveiling of its new brand identity, the introduction of Activities by Go4Explore and the announcement of its mobile application, AIM Night 2026 marked both a celebration of nine years of achievements and a step towards the company's next phase of growth.

About Go4Explore

Go4Explore is an experiential travel company focused on bringing travellers together through curated group trips, destination experiences and community-driven travel initiatives. The company works with trip leaders, hospitality partners, local vendors and content creators to organise travel experiences across destinations in India and abroad.

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