Goa AI Tech Conclave Portal receives strong registration ahead of flagship October 22-23 event at INOX Courtyard, Panaji

PANAJI, India, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark step towards transforming the state into a premier technological launchpad, the Department of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (DITE&C), has announced the Goa AI Tech Conclave 2026. Scheduled to take place on October 22-23, 2026, at the INOX Courtyard, Panaji, the two-day conclave will unite tech leaders, startups, academia, researchers, policymakers and AI enthusiasts around the theme 'AI for People, Planet and Progress.'

Serving as a platform for meaningful conversations, practical demonstrations and collaboration around the future of artificial intelligence, the Goa AI Tech Conclave 2026 will unveil the Goa AI Policy and the much-anticipated Goa AI Hackathon. The hackathon is designed to address key governance and public service opportunities across various state departments in a phased manner. Under this initiative, Goa invites startups and innovators to build, test and deploy practical AI solutions. Delegate registrations and startup applications are now open nationwide on the official Goa AI Tech Conclave 2026 website.

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Speaking about the upcoming conclave, Shri. Rohan Khaunte, Hon'ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, emphasised, "Artificial intelligence is reshaping governance, entrepreneurship, industry and daily life. Goa is recognising this transformation and actively building a hub where people can work, innovate, collaborate and build for the world. By combining our rich cultural heritage, creative industries and tourism strength with responsible AI innovation, we are unlocking new possibilities for our citizens. Ultimately, this conclave is about placing our people first and empowering them as active drivers of India's technological future."

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Highlighting DITE&C's vision to enable tech growth and strengthen digital infrastructure, Shri. Kabir Shirgaonkar, Director, DITE&C, shared, "Building on Goa's strong digital governance foundation, the Goa AI Mission 2027 and Goa AI Policy 2026 is establishing a structured framework to adopt emerging technologies responsibly and create an environment where innovation can flourish. The Goa AI Tech Conclave is a vital step in bringing these ambitions into focus, driving meaningful collaboration and building momentum for the work ahead."

The Goa AI Tech Conclave 2026 will feature an action-packed agenda across main-stage panel sessions and interactive zones. On day one, the inaugural ceremony will feature the official unveiling of the Goa AI Policy 2026 and the launch of the Goa AI Hackathon. The programme will feature panel discussions with industry leaders and experts on the future of AI, inclusive and ethical AI, Goa as an AI-native Global Capability Centre (GCC) destination, AI-powered tourism: reimagining the Goa experience, and Goa AI built from the ground up.

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Day two will continue with discussions on harnessing AI for climate resilience and sustainability, and AI for industrial transformation: building the next-generation enterprise, culminating in a grand award ceremony celebrating standout startups and student innovators. Running parallel to the main conference, an immersive AI expo will feature 30 stalls, technology experience zones, live demonstrations, startup pitches and an 'Accessibility AI Creative Challenge' designed to encourage students to explore AI through practical applications. The conclave will also host dedicated sessions on women in technology, education and skilling in the age of AI.

Adding to the excitement, DITE&C has launched an AI Reel and Jingle Competitions centered on the theme 'Envision Goa in 2037' where participants are encouraged to create content using AI tools, offering attractive cash prizes of Rs. 25,000 for each category.

The Goa AI Tech Conclave 2026 marks a decisive leap in positioning the state as a hub for responsible technology and innovation. Delegate registrations, startup applications and competition entries are now live at www.goaaiconclave.co.in.

Edge City Goa

Further reinforcing Goa's momentum in the global tech landscape, the state will be home to India's first-ever Edge City in Mandrem from October 11 to November 1. Bringing together nearly 800 global tech leaders and creators, the Goa edition will feature the Ground Floor civic AI research project, pairing international experts with Goan businesses to deploy practical AI tools and an intensive AI Hacker House (October 28–31). Together with the Goa AI Tech Conclave 2026, these efforts bridge global expertise with local Goan talent, accelerating the state's vision to become the Creative Capital of India.

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