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Home / Business / Goa Business Coach Floyd Tavares Creates World Record at Vibrant Goa

Goa Business Coach Floyd Tavares Creates World Record at Vibrant Goa

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ANI
Updated At : 04:32 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Goa [India], November 5: Goa-based brand and business coach Floyd Tavares has created a world record for conducting the highest number of business podcast interviews at a single event, earning recognition in the Golden Book of World Records in association with Vibrant Goa.

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The record was achieved during Vibrant Goa, held from October 29 to 31, 2026. As part of the initiative, Floyd conducted 130 express podcast interviews with prominent business leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers and industry personalities. Those interviewed included Sunil Kant Munjal of Hero Enterprise, former Union Cabinet Minister Shri Suresh Prabhu, Union Minister of State Shri Shripad Naik and Mac Vaz of Madame Rosa, among several other distinguished personalities.

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Hailing from Goa, Floyd Tavares is emerging as one of India’s leading business coaches and keynote speakers. He is the co-founder of Dranding Consulting and the creator of Business Leap Coaching, a Founder Performance Program inspired by sports performance principles. Through his proprietary Leap Method, he champions a simpler, habit-driven approach to business growth, helping established service-based founders improve their performance and scale their businesses. The program reports that 95% of participating founders have achieved their previous year’s revenue within six months.

Before establishing himself in business coaching, Floyd built a reputation as a brand and business consultant, having helped create, co-create and shape brands across India’s B2B and B2C sectors. His consulting work includes brands such as Big Daddy Goa, Goa Institute of Management- top 15 Bschools of the country, Kineco ltd -one of India’s leading composite manufacturer

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A TEDx speaker and award-winning entrepreneur, Floyd is also recognised for his distinctive approach to edu-tainment styled keynote speaking combining education and entertainment through music. Known as the creator of the business concert.

The world record initiative celebrates entrepreneurship, leadership and the power of business storytelling, while showcasing Goa’s growing entrepreneurial ecosystem on a national platform.

About Floyd Tavares: Floyd Tavares is a Goa-based brand and business coach, keynote speaker, TEDx speaker and entrepreneur. He is the co-founder of Dranding Consulting and creator of Business Leap Coaching and Leap Business concerts.

Visit BusinessLeapcoaching.com for more information

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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