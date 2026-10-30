Goa signs Rs 5,000 crore MoU with ANVI for LPG terminal at Mormugao Port, project to create 2,450 jobs

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 30 (ANI): The Goa government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai- and India-based energy trading group ANVI to develop an LPG import and storage terminal worth Rs 5,000 crore at Mormugao Port, aimed at strengthening the state's LPG reserves and energy security.

The agreement was signed at the Vibrant Goa Global Business Summit 2026 on Friday in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, according to a press release issued by ANVI.

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The proposed facility will be Goa's first dedicated LPG import and storage terminal, reducing its dependence on supplies transported by road from neighbouring states.

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"In March, Goa learned what fifteen days of stock means when the ships stop coming. This terminal makes sure that never happens again," said Ashutosh Verma, founder of ANVI.

The project follows LPG supply disruptions earlier this year amid the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which affected shipments from the Gulf region.

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According to the release, Goa currently consumes around 80,000 to 100,000 tonnes of LPG annually, with supplies arriving mainly by road from Mangalore.

During the disruptions in March, commercial LPG supplies in Goa fell to 20 per cent of normal levels, while household cylinder refill intervals increased from 15 to 25 days, the company said.

Under the proposed project, ANVI plans to invest approximately Rs 5,000 crore in two phases, including the development of an LPG berth, storage facilities and a pipeline connecting the terminal to Mormugao Port.

The first phase will provide storage capacity of around 65,000 tonnes, equivalent to eight to nine months of Goa's current consumption. This will include an emergency reserve of at least 7,500 tonnes, covering 30 days of demand, which can be released only on the state government's instructions.

"Goa will hold its own reserve, in Goa and under the Government's control, and in a crisis the first cylinder will go to a Goan kitchen, a Goan shack or a Goan trawler," Verma said.

At full capacity, the terminal is expected to handle around three million tonnes of LPG annually, supplying Goa as well as parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The company said the facility would also enable LPG imports from the United States and other regions outside the Gulf, helping diversify India's energy supply routes.

The project is expected to support around 2,450 direct, indirect and induced jobs once operational, with at least 80 per cent of permanent direct jobs reserved for Goans.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, "The proposed Goa Institute of LPG and LNG Technology, under this MoU, will train up to 500 people a year for careers in Goa, creating a much-needed skill ecosystem for India's energy sovereignty."

The agreement is non-binding, and the project remains subject to land allocation, detailed studies and statutory approvals.

According to ANVI, construction of the first phase is expected to take 30 to 36 months after approvals, while the final investment and project timeline will be determined through a detailed project report. (ANI)

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