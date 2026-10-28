Goa’s Next Big Economic Leap: Sunil Kumar Gupta And Sarc Bring Investment, Green Energy And Ai Into Focus

VMPL

Goa [India], October 28: From global investment and solar power to maritime infrastructure and artificial intelligence, SARC’s five-session programme aims to turn Goa’s economic ambitions into actionable opportunities at the Vibrant Goa Global Business Summit 2026. Can Goa emerge as a stronger destination for global investment while creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs, strengthening its energy security and embracing artificial intelligence? These questions will take centre stage at the Vibrant Goa Global Business Summit 2026, where SARC, under the leadership of its Founder and Chairman Sunil Kumar Gupta, is bringing together industry leaders, policymakers and technology experts to explore the next phase of the state’s economic development.

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Scheduled from October 29 to 31 at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, Goa University, Taleigao, the Summit will feature five thematic sessions curated by SARC, covering investment, youth entrepreneurship, solar energy, maritime infrastructure, and AI and data.

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Rather than limiting the conversation to investment announcements, SARC’s programme is designed to address the practical challenges of doing business—from government approvals and financing to infrastructure development, regulatory compliance and the adoption of emerging technologies.

Beyond Tourism: Building a Diversified Economic Future

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Goa is internationally recognised for tourism, but its future economic opportunities extend well beyond the traditional sectors. Renewable energy, digital services, technology-led enterprises, maritime activities and manufacturing-linked investments offer additional avenues for growth.

SARC’s Invest in Goa session on October 29 will examine the state’s investment environment, industrial policies, connectivity, export potential and approval mechanisms. Moderated by Sunil Kumar Gupta, the session will bring together government representatives, business leaders and industry experts to discuss what investors need to establish and expand their operations in Goa.

Gupta believes that clear information and predictable processes are essential to attracting investment.

“Goa has the connectivity, the talent and the quality of life that investors look for. What they need next are clear answers: what the State offers, which approvals they will need and how long each will take,” he said.

The discussion will focus on connecting Goa’s economic potential with the practical information investors require to make informed decisions.

Green Energy Could Open a New Chapter for Goa

Renewable energy will be another major focus, with the Solar Rising session scheduled for October 30. Moderated by Sunil Kumar Gupta and chaired by Goa’s Water Resources Minister, Subhash Shirodkar, the session will explore rooftop solar, floating solar installations, battery storage and financing models.

The participation of senior industry representatives and energy-sector experts is expected to bring perspectives on how solar power can support government facilities, businesses and industrial consumers.

For a state seeking sustainable growth, the discussion will examine how renewable energy can strengthen energy security while creating opportunities for investment and infrastructure development.

Youth Entrepreneurship: Turning Talent into Enterprise

The Summit will also address the opportunities available to Goa’s younger generation through entrepreneurship, gaming, esports and digital media.

The Youth for Growth session will explore how young people can build businesses and careers without necessarily leaving the state. It will also consider emerging professional opportunities in data protection, AI compliance and other technology-driven fields.

The focus is on linking Goa’s talent with industries that can generate new businesses, specialised skills and employment opportunities.

Maritime Infrastructure: Unlocking the Potential of Ports and Waterways

Goa’s maritime economy will receive dedicated attention through the Maritime Horizons: Shipping, Ports & Dredging session on October 30.

Discussions will cover port capacity expansion, cargo movement through national waterways, dredging, ship repair, fleet modernisation and opportunities arising from India's broader shipbuilding and maritime initiatives.

With participation expected from representatives of infrastructure, shipping, port operations and finance, the session will examine how maritime development can create opportunities for businesses, suppliers and skilled professionals.

AI and Data Security: Preparing Goa for the Digital Economy

The Summit’s technology agenda will culminate in the AI & Data Roundtable on October 31, featuring four focused discussions on the practical application of AI, cybersecurity, data protection and the development of secure digital infrastructure.

SARC will showcase DataSurity, its AI-powered platform designed to help organisations identify, map and protect personal data and prepare for compliance with India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.

The discussions will address how government departments and businesses can adopt AI responsibly, strengthen cyber resilience and prepare for the principal obligations under the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025, scheduled to apply from May 2027.

Sunil Kumar Gupta will moderate the discussion on data protection and regulatory preparedness, bringing the compliance agenda into the broader conversation on technology-led growth.

Two Books to Support Investors and Entrepreneurs

SARC’s contribution will also include two book launches aimed at strengthening the information available to investors and businesses.

The first, Invest in Goa: Handbook for Investors and Startups 2026, authored and compiled by Sunil Kumar Gupta and Chanchal Soni, is designed as a practical guide to investment opportunities, approval procedures, applicable laws and government incentives.

Gupta will also launch the fourth edition of his book Make in India, which includes a new chapter titled “Why India”. The chapter examines India's investment proposition in comparison with other manufacturing destinations and provides guidance on establishing a business or factory in the country.

Together, the publications seek to provide entrepreneurs and investors with practical insights into both Goa’s business environment and India’s wider investment potential.

A Summit with International Reach

The Vibrant Goa Global Business Summit 2026 is organised by the Vibrant Goa Foundation in association with the Government of Goa, with SARC serving as Curator. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited is the Power Partner and NBCC (India) Limited is the Infrastructure Partner.

The organisers expect participation from more than 50 countries, over 300 international buyers, more than 200 exhibitors and over 10,000 business delegates. The Summit is also expected to facilitate more than 1,000 curated meetings between international buyers and 220 selected Goan micro, small and medium enterprises.

The Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant, is scheduled to inaugurate the Summit on October 29. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is expected on the opening day, while Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is expected on October 31.

As Goa prepares to welcome business representatives from India and abroad, SARC’s programme places a clear emphasis on connecting investment with infrastructure, sustainability, entrepreneurship and technological readiness.

For Sunil Kumar Gupta and SARC, the central challenge is to move the conversation beyond Goa’s potential and towards the practical steps that can help businesses invest, innovate and grow.

Summit: Vibrant Goa Global Business Summit 2026

Dates: October 29–31, 2026

Venue: Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, Goa University, Taleigao, Goa Official

website: www.vibrantgoa.com

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