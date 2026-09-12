Goa’s Sunburn to Make NCR Debut with 20,000 Sq. Ft. Nightclub at Saya SouthX, Greater Noida West

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 12: NCR based real estate developer Saya Group, high end commercial development “Saya SouthX” is set to strengthen its position as a major entertainment and lifestyle destination in Greater Noida West with the launch of a massive 20,000 sq. ft. nightclub by Sunburn. The development will mark the NCR debut of the vibrant Sunburn Nightclub from Goa, bringing one of India’s most recognised entertainment and music brands to the rapidly growing Greater Noida West market.

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The Sunburn Beach Club is located on Ozran Beach Road in Vagator, North Goa, serving as a permanent lifestyle and entertainment destination by the creators of the renowned Sunburn Festival. With a presence across Goa, Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore, Sunburn brand owned by Percept India, a leading entertainment and experiential marketing company.

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The upcoming Sunburn destination is expected to add a new dimension to the region’s nightlife and entertainment landscape, catering to the growing demand for premium experiential destinations among young professionals, families and the expanding residential population of Greater Noida West and surrounding areas.

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The addition of Sunburn is part of Saya SouthX’s broader strategy to create a comprehensive retail, entertainment, dining and lifestyle destination. The project will soon welcome additional anchor brands, a hypermarket and other leading retail names across more than 1,00,000 sq. ft. of space.

“Greater Noida West has witnessed significant growth in its residential catchment and consumer base over the years, creating a strong demand for organised retail, entertainment and lifestyle destinations. With the entry of Sunburn Nightclub, we are bringing a new and differentiated entertainment experience to the region. Saya SouthX is being developed as much more than a shopping destination—it is envisioned as a place where people can shop, dine, work and socialise. We believe the combination of premium retail brands, entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and business-class accommodation will make Saya SouthX one of the most sought-after destinations in Greater Noida West,” said Mr. Vikas Bhasin, Managing Director, Saya Group.

A spokesperson, Jayant Chatterjee of Kreation Hospitality, which will operate the Sunburn venue at SouthX, said, “Sunburn has always been synonymous with music, entertainment and memorable experiences. As we expand the Sunburn Nightclub experience beyond Goa, Mumbai and Pune, Greater Noida West represents an exciting market with a young and rapidly growing consumer base. Our upcoming 20,000 sq. ft. destination at Saya SouthX will offer a vibrant and differentiated entertainment experience, and we look forward to becoming a part of the evolving lifestyle and nightlife culture of Delhi-NCR.”

Strategically Located in a High-Growth Catchment

Strategically located in Greater Noida West, Saya SouthX offers a three-side open frontage, providing strong visibility and accessibility. The project also offers large-scale parking and connectivity to a substantial residential catchment, with more than 5 lakh residents within a 3 km radius.

The development is positioned to emerge as one of the region’s prominent retail and entertainment hubs, supported by its location and the growing residential population in the surrounding micro-market.

A Destination Beyond Retail

Saya SouthX is being developed with a focus on creating a high-street environment that combines premium retail, dining, entertainment and hospitality experiences. Its diverse brand mix and entertainment offerings are expected to attract not only residents of Greater Noida West but also visitors from other parts of Delhi-NCR.

The project will also feature 336 BIZTOP Business Class Suites, which are proposed to be managed and operated by a renowned hotel chain, further strengthening the destination’s hospitality and business ecosystem.

With the entry of marquee entertainment and retail brands, Saya SouthX aims to create a destination where consumers can spend extended periods shopping, dining, socialising and enjoying entertainment experiences.

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