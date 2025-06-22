Godawat Consumer considering selective price cuts amid easing input costs: CEO Salloni Ghodawat

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): With input costs of many food items showing signs of stability in the recent months, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) player Godawat Consumer Limited is exploring selective price revisions, aligning with a broader trend in the sector to recalibrate pricing while enhancing product value.

"We're always committed to delivering value to our consumers. With input costs stabilising, we're evaluating price adjustments where feasible, while also reinvesting in better quality and packaging innovations," said Salloni Ghodawat, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ghodawat Consumer Limited.

Continuing its downward slide, consumer price inflation in India hit an over six-year low in May, providing respite to common people.

The significant decline in inflation in May is attributable to a decline in prices of pulses and products, vegetables, fruits, cereals and products, household goods and services, sugar and confectionery and eggs, coupled with the favourable base effect.

Meanwhile, the Food Index of the wholesale price index, which includes 'Food Articles' from the Primary Articles group and 'Food Products' from the Manufactured Products group, increased slightly from 189.3 in April to 189.5 in May. However, the rate of food inflation slowed to 1.72 per cent in May, compared to 2.55 per cent in the previous month.

FMCG firms have reported a muted performance in the fourth quarter of FY25 due to continued weakness in the urban market. Speaking on the projections for upcoming quarters, Ghodawat Consumer CEO indicated optimism about the company's performance in the upcoming quarter.

"It's premature to comment on specific numbers, but we do expect an improvement in margins and topline growth in the upcoming quarter," she added.

After a subdued fourth quarter weighed down by urban market softness, the company is gearing up for a stronger performance in the coming months with a renewed focus on modern retail, innovation, and digital engagement.

"we are actively working on multiple strategies to boost growth. This includes deepening & expanding our modern trade, e-commerce and quick commerce presence, introducing new variants, and accelerating digital campaigns to strengthen brand recall," Ghodawat Consumer CEO said.

The company 'To Be Honest (TBH)', a direct-to-consumer healthy snack brand, has announced its goal to reach Rs 50 Crore in revenue within three years through market expansion, evolving consumer preferences, and a growing focus on health and wellness.

"As we celebrate a decade of innovation and inclusivity in the healthy snacks market, our ambitious goal of reaching 50 Crore in revenue within the next three years reflects our commitment to enhancing the snacking experience for all," Ghodawat added.

To Be Honest (TBH) has completed its 10th successful year in the industry and has now become a snacking revolution by offering a range of healthy and unique vegetable and fruit snacks that are innovatively curated using the innovative Vacuum Cooking process. Their snacks retain over 90 cent of the nutrients of raw vegetables and fruits.

As per the company, TBH has recently committed to eliminating palm oil from its products, reinforcing its focus on health and sustainability.

Over the years, the brand has shifted its target audience from early adopter urban consumers to a broader market that includes Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

With an expanded product range featuring multiple SKUs such as beetroot, okra, sweet potato, and garden chips, TBH has brought manufacturing in-house following its acquisition of GCL to enhance quality control and accelerate new product development.

To Be Honest (TBH) was acquired by the impulse division of Ghodawat Consumer Limited (GCL) in 2023. This strategic acquisition has significantly boosted TBH's growth, solidifying its position in the market as one of the top and most popular brands in this sector, as per the company. (ANI)

