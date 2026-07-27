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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27: Godrej Agrovet Limited (Godrej Agrovet), one of India's largest farm-to-protein platforms, recently inaugurated India's first Integrated Oil Palm Complex in Khammam, Telangana. The complex brings together every stage of the oil palm value chain under one roof - seed and genetics, nursery, R&D center, mill and upcoming state-of-the-art refinery in the complex. The company's cumulative investment will be INR 300 Crore once the entire complex is operational.

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The complex was inaugurated by Sri Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu Garu, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister and Hon'ble Minister for Finance & Planning, Energy, Government of Telangana, in the presence of Sri Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy Garu, Hon'ble Minister for Revenue and Housing, Information & Public Relations, Government of Telangana; Tummala Nageswara Rao Garu, Hon'ble Minister for Agriculture, Marketing, Co-operation, and Handlooms & Textiles, Government of Telangana; Sri D. Sridhar Babu Garu, Hon'ble Minister for ITE&C, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana; and Sri Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy Garu, Member of Parliament from Khammam.

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Also present on the occasion were Nadir Godrej, Chairperson, Godrej Industries Group; Burjis Godrej, Chairperson Designate, Godrej Agrovet; Sunil Kataria, MD & CEO, Godrej Agrovet; Sougata Niyogi, CEO - Oil Palm Business, Godrej Agrovet; and Rakesh Swami, Group President, Corporate Affairs, Godrej Industries Group.

Commenting on the occasion, Sri Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu Garu, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister and Hon'ble Minister for Finance & Planning, Energy, Government of Telangana, said, "This complex is a landmark for Telangana's oil palm mission and for our vision of making the state a leading edible oil producer. Telangana's oil palm mission is transforming the lives of lakhs of farming households while strengthening the nation's edible oil security, and Godrej Agrovet's deep expertise in the oil palm sector has made them the right partner to help us realise that vision. Bringing seed-to-refinery capability to Khammam, this complex reflects the strength of that expertise, and I am confident it will accelerate our mission and bring lasting prosperity to our oil palm farmers."

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"None of this would have been possible without the vision and steadfast support of the Government of Telangana. We deeply value the partnership that has brought us to this milestone," said Burjis Godrej, Chairperson Designate, Godrej Agrovet.

He further added, "This complex is more than an investment in infrastructure. It is our contribution to a larger national goal of building a self-reliant edible oil economy. Being India's first of its kind, it sets a benchmark for what an integrated approach to sustainable oil palm can achieve. As we look ahead, our commitment remains the same. To build capabilities that serve our farmers today and strengthen the nation's food security for generations to come."

As part of the complex, Godrej Agrovet has set up a seed garden in partnership with leading global companies, bringing their expertise in oil palm genetics to India. This partnership, along with the upc R&D center at the complex, will support the company's ongoing efforts to develop hybrid planting material that is tolerant of, and optimised for, Telangana's local climatic conditions.

The mill at the complex, first by a private company in the state, has commenced operations with a capacity of 30 tonnes per hour and has been designed for expansion up to 60 tonnes per hour allowing the company to scale processing capacity in sync with its target of increasing area under plantation in the state, from the current 10,000 ha to 30,000 by 2030.

The complex also houses a Samadhan Centre, the company's flagship initiative that serves as a one-stop resource for oil palm farmers, offering advisory support and access to farm inputs and other services.

"We have approached this complex the same way we approach every high-potential business at Godrej Agrovet - by investing early in the right capabilities, rather than scaling before the fundamentals are in place. With the entire oil palm value chain under one roof, we gain greater control over quality and consistency, and it reflects our confidence in Telangana's potential to lead the nation's edible oil security journey while uplifting farming families. We remain committed to building on this foundation and delivering consistent, long-term value to our farmers and stakeholders alike," said Sunil Kataria, MD & CEO, Godrej Agrovet.

The inauguration marks a significant milestone in the company's oil palm journey. The company remains committed to working closely with the governments and its farmer partners to put India on the global sustainable oil palm map.

About Godrej Agrovet

At Godrej Agrovet, part of the Godrej Industries Group, we craft abundance through innovation that empowers farmers and nourishes our nation. We are one of India's leading food and agri businesses, with a presence across Animal Feed, Crop Protection, Dairy, Food, and Oil Palm, serving farmers and partners across the agricultural value chain.

We are the number one producer of crude palm oil in India and the leading player in animal feed, contributing to food security and farmer livelihoods. Sustainability is at the core of how we operate. We are recognised as a leader, with a CDP A- rating across Climate, Forests, and Water, and as the first agri company in India with an SBTi-approved emission reduction target.

For more information on the Company, please log on to www.godrejagrovet.com.

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