NEW DELHI, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej Foundation, in independent philanthropic trust, will participate in the upcoming India Biennale 2026 in New Delhi by erecting the Godrej Pavilion, a non-permanent exhibition and cultural space at Purana Qila.

On October 29, the Foundation entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of India's Ministry of Culture (MoC), the organiser of the India Biennale, and architecture firm AUR, for the design, construction and use of the Godrej Pavilion, to be launched on December 4. The MoU was signed at the Ministry of Culture in Delhi, in the presence of Mrs. Lily Pandeya, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Mr. Shah Faesal, IAS, Deputy Secretary, MoC, Mr. Omar Momin, Chief Executive Officer of Godrej Foundation and Mr. Subhradip Roy, Technical Director of AUR, in the presence of Mr. Rakesh Swami, Group President—Corporate Affairs, Godrej Industries Group.

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The India Biennale, which will take place from 4th December 2026 to 21st March 2027, is a showcase and celebration of contemporary art, design and architecture from India. For 108 days, Delhi's heritage monuments, museums, galleries, public spaces and communities will come together under a single curatorial vision building on the theme of Tat Tvam Asi — You Are That, focusing on mindfulness, attention, and the connection between self, art, and community. The Godrej Pavilion, to be located within the festival's main venue at Purana Qila, aims to give architecture a built presence at the Biennale – a living example of how contemporary design can stand lightly and respectfully beside a protected monument, using temporary, low-impact and reusable methods of construction.

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Shri Vivek Agarwal, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, said, "India's cultural heritage is one of its greatest strengths, inspiring generations while continuously shaping contemporary creative expression. The India Biennale reflects this spirit by bringing together art, architecture and culture on a global platform. The Godrej Pavilion is a thoughtful addition to the Biennale, demonstrating how contemporary design can engage with India's rich architectural legacy while creating a meaningful space for dialogue, learning and public participation. We appreciate the partnership of Godrej Foundation and AUR in advancing this vision."

Mrs. Lily Pandeya, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture, said, "The India Biennale seeks to create spaces where art, culture, architecture and public engagement come together in meaningful ways. The Godrej Pavilion will serve as a vibrant venue for exhibitions and cultural conversations throughout the Biennale. We appreciate Godrej Foundation's commitment to supporting this initiative and helping create a thoughtfully designed space that celebrates India's artistic heritage while encouraging contemporary creative expression. We look forward to seeing artists, practitioners and visitors engage with the Pavilion over the course of the Biennale."

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Mr. Shah Faesal, IAS, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Culture, added, "The India Biennale aims to make art and culture more accessible by creating spaces for dialogue, learning and creative exploration. The Godrej Pavilion will serve as a vibrant venue for engagement between artists, practitioners and visitors, while reflecting the rich architectural and cultural legacy of its surroundings. We appreciate Godrej Foundation's contribution to this important cultural initiative.

Omar Momin, CEO of Godrej Foundation, further added, "The Godrej Foundation is honoured and proud to collaborate with the Ministry of Culture and AUR to create a unique architectural space that promotes and nurtures Indian art at the India Biennale. The Godrej Pavilion, with its outward-facing arches and the red sandstone effect on the surface, carry forward the legacy of timeless Indian architecture while embracing contemporary design."

The Pavilion has been designed on the theme of 'Shadows of the Arches', drawing inspiration from the geometric arches that characterise Mughal architecture of Purana Qila. Subhradip Roy, technical director of the architecture firm AUR, said, "The 'Shadows of the Arches' pavilion set within the lawns of Purana Qila, goes back to its source of the lineage of Mughal architecture in creating something that is ornamental and yet minimal. Building anything at all inside the protected precinct of Purana Qila is a provocation, both historical and logistical. The materiality of the red stone dust painted cement board as the finish surface creates a dialogue with the red sandstone of the complex. It creates a protected space for contemplation of art that embraces nature and culture with strategic windows for natural light and views of the historic structures.

Rakesh Swami, Group President - Corporate Affairs, Godrej Industries Group, said, "We appreciate Godrej Foundation's initiative and its partnership with the Ministry of Culture, which reflects its enduring commitment to support initiatives of national significance. The Godrej Pavilion is particularly special as it showcases the Foundation's support for India's national cultural heritage through a space that brings together art, architecture and public engagement."

Throughout the Biennale, visitors can move through the Godrej Pavilion to experience exhibitions, talks, workshops and other cultural programmes. The space will launch with an exhibition titled 'Three Measures of the World', a collection of artworks curated by Sharan Apparao and Sayantan Maitra Boka that explores the three realms of experience – the earth, the sky, and the space we inhabit in between them.

About Godrej Foundation

The Godrej Foundation is an independent philanthropic trust with a 15 percent shareholding in the Godrej Industries Group, dedicated to strengthening the foundations of a prosperous India. It supports efforts to catalyse economic growth and strengthen India's capacity to serve its citizens. It hopes to help innovators working on technology that will create large scale benefits for all. It also seeks to empower disadvantaged communities.

The Foundation's vision of giftedness, and support for India's underserved students, is deeply connected to every aspect of its mission. It is an expression of the Foundation's hope for the future.

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