Godrej Industries Group Celebrates the Strength of Sisterhood, #SheForShe - A Tribute to Women

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: Godrej Industries Group has launched a new campaign to celebrate the spirit of solidarity and support among women. Titled #SheForShe, the campaign highlights the diverse experiences and shared strength of women across generations, identities, and professions. Reflecting the group's commitment to gender diversity and empowerment, this initiative emphasizes the importance of women supporting one another for collective growth and equality.

The campaign unfolds as an exchange of heartfelt letters between women - from different walks of life and with unique stories. These letters reflect shared challenges and individual triumphs while recognizing each woman's distinct journey and contributions.

Advertisement

Commenting on the campaign, Tanya Dubash, Executive Director & Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Industries Group, said, "#SheForShe is a tribute to the everyday strength and solidarity that unite women. It celebrates diverse experiences and reminds us that when we uplift one another, we all rise together. At Godrej Industries Group, we believe true empowerment starts with recognition and support. Together, we can build a more inclusive and equitable future where every woman's voice is heard and valued."

Conceptualized and created by Godrej Creative Lab and the Corporate Brand & Communications Team at Godrej Industries Group, the campaign brings to life stories of women from different backgrounds - from a young woman embracing independence in Mumbai to a homemaker building a nurturing home, from a woman reclaiming her identity to a trans woman asserting her place in society. Through these personal narratives, #SheForSheencourages women to support and amplify one another's voices.

Advertisement

"#SheForShe is more than just a campaign," said Swati Bhattacharya, Head of Godrej Creative Lab . "When we speak for each other, we come from a place of understanding and appreciating each other's path and each other's journeys. Because every woman's strength, fight, and triumph is connected. #SheForShe is a reminder that no woman stands alone. That our voices are louder, our impact greater, and our future stronger when we stand together. This poem isn't just words - it's a call to see, hear, and champion each other. And when we do that, we all win," she added.

Shirsha Guha Thakurta, Director at Oink Films, added, "#SheForShe is a very personal piece of work for me. When women speak for women, they don't just break barriers - they break cycles, rewrite narratives, and create space for voices that have long been silenced. This film isn't about a movement; it's about a mindset. A reminder that when we lift each other up, we don't just change one life - we change the whole story."

This initiative promotes an inclusive understanding of feminism, acknowledging the importance of age, marital status, race, sexuality, and career in shaping women's experiences.

#SheForShe will be showcased across digital platforms, social media, and Godrej L'Affaire, the group's owned media platform. By sharing stories of support and cohesion, Godrej Industries Group continues its commitment to gender equality through inclusive workplace policies, leadership programs, and community initiatives.

About Godrej Industries Group

The Godrej Industries Group (GIG) serves 1.1 billion consumers, globally, across businesses in diverse industries, including consumer products, real estate, agriculture, financial services and chemicals. Godrej was founded in 1897 to help build economic independence for India. We are committed to growing and strengthening this legacy of innovation for a cause; building for a more sustainable future, while placing our planet and people alongside profit.

GIG houses several rapidly growing businesses that are the leaders in their respective categories. Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) is an emerging markets FMCG leader in Home and Personal Care, with a growing presence in Asia, Africa and Latin America. Godrej Properties (GPL) is India's leading real estate developer by sales and brings the Godrej philosophy of innovation, sustainability, and excellence to the real estate industry. Godrej Agrovet's (GAVL) portfolio businesses address key challenges faced by Indian agriculture, improving the productivity of Indian farmers through innovative products and services that sustainably increase crop and livestock yields. Godrej Industries (Chemicals), the group's oldest business, is India's leading manufacturer of oleochemicals and surfactants. Godrej Fund Management (GFM) is the real estate private equity arm of the group. Godrej Capital (GC), the newest company in the group, is a fast-growing financial services business.

For more information on the Company, please log on to www.godrejindustries.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2636492/SheForShe.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2561817/5204739/Godrej_Industries_Group_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)