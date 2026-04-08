Godrej Properties Launches 'Neighbours With Nature', Anchored in Gurgaon Bundh Restoration

• Partners with I Am Gurgaon to support the revival of the Chakkarpur–Wazirabad Bundh

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• UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza joins the initiative to highlight the role of neighbourhood–scale ecological restoration.

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GURGAON, India, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej Properties Ltd. (GPL), one of India's leading real estate developers, today announced the launch of 'Neighbours With Nature,' a long-term platform focused on hyperlocal ecological restoration and neighbourhood wellbeing. The initiative brings together the company's ongoing environmental efforts under a unified identity, designed to create visible, community–level ecological impact in the neighbourhoods surrounding its developments.

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The launch builds on GPL's sustained commitment to environmental responsibility, including the diversion of over 96,000 tonnes of waste from landfills in the last two years, facilitation of over 17 million litres of water recharge, and the planting of more than 4 lakh trees over the last five years. The new platform aims to scale such efforts across emerging micro–markets through nature restoration, water system improvement, biodiversity enhancement, and community engagement.

As the first chapter of this platform, GPL has collaborated with I Am Gurgaon to support the ongoing revival of the Chakkarpur–Wazirabad Bundh, a 5.2–km ecological corridor in the heart of the city. Once a neglected drain, the Bundh has been rejuvenated into a biodiverse, walkable, urban ecological corridor through the plantation of native trees and shrubs, the reuse of construction and demolition waste, the creation of pedestrian and cycling paths, solar-powered lighting, and interventions that strengthen rainwater recharge and groundwater systems.

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UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza joined the initiative to spotlight the importance of restoring ecological assets within cities.

Dia Mirza said: "Urbanisation has distanced many of us from the natural systems we depend on. Neighbours with Nature by Godrej Properties is a powerful reminder that nature can still exist meaningfully within our cities - if we choose to protect and nurture it. A city becomes far more livable when it is nature-positive. My visit to Godrej Miraya reinforced this - that true luxury today is not about excess, but about finding a thoughtful balance with the environment.

It is encouraging to see developers like Godrej Properties align with global sustainability standards such as IGBC Platinum certification, ensuring that spaces are designed and built with long-term environmental responsibility in mind. It gives me hope that the future of our cities is in safe hands. I'm glad to be part of an initiative that is quietly, but meaningfully, driving this shift."

Geetika Trehan, CEO – North Zone, Godrej Properties, said, "In cities like ours, people's quality of life is shaped as much by the environment around their homes as the homes themselves. Clean air, shaded walks, and accessible green spaces deeply influence wellbeing. Our purpose of creating everyday joy means investing in these neighbourhood ecosystems, helping people feel healthier, more connected, and more supported by the places they live in."

Lalit Makhijani, CMO & CCO, Godrej Properties, said, "People connect most with places when they feel calmer, healthier, and more rooted in their surroundings. This initiative lets sustainability show up in everyday life, in the shade you walk under, the nature you experience, and the habits a neighbourhood enables. For us, responsible luxury is about designing environments that make wellbeing effortless and bring people closer to the ecosystems around them."

To introduce the platform, Godrej Properties hosted a curated experience at Godrej Miraya, followed by a guided forest-bathing (Shinrin-yoku) walk at the restored Bundh corridor. Godrej Miraya has achieved IGBC Net Zero Waste Platinum Certification (Design Stage) and includes GPL's adoption and rejuvenation of a neighbouring creek — supporting biodiversity, natural drainage, and microclimate improvement, while integrating the development with the restored ecological landscape.

Rooted in the Godrej Group's Good & Green philosophy, Neighbours With Nature will serve as a framework for ecological upliftment across GPL's future micro-markets, enabling greener public spaces, enhanced biodiversity pockets, environmental restoration, and community-led stewardship across India's urban neighbourhoods.

About Godrej Properties Limited:

Godrej Properties brings the Godrej Industries Group philosophy of innovation, sustainability, and excellence to the real estate sector. Each Godrej Properties development combines a 129-year legacy of excellence and trust with a commitment to cutting-edge design, technology, and sustainability. In FY 2025, Godsrej Properties retained its position as India's largest developer by the value of residential sales achieved. The company continues to remain deeply focused on sustainable development. In 2010, GPL committed that all of its developments would be third-party certified green buildings. In 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2025, the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ranked GPL #1 globally amongst listed residential developers for its sustainability and governance practices, and as of December 31st, 2025, GPL was also ranked #1 globally in the Real Estate and Management sector on the S&P Global's Dow Jones best in class indices. In recent years, Godrej Properties has received over 500 awards and recognitions, including Developer of the Year at the GRI India Awards, the Porter Prize, The Most Trusted Real Estate Brand in the Brand Trust Report, Builder of the Year at the CNBC-Awaaz Real Estate Awards, and The Economic Times Best Real Estate Brand.

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