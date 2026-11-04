Godrej Properties unveils the Pune edition of The Elevated Living Edit

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) (BSE: GODREJPROP), one of India's leading real estate developers, today unveiled the Pune edition of The Elevated Living Edit, a city-specific research study of the aspirations and homebuying priorities of affluent consumers.

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The findings suggest luxury in Pune is defined less by size and address than by how a home lets buyers live. Wellness is the strongest theme: dedicated yoga and meditation spaces are the most sought-after feature (78%), and 74% of respondents prioritise wellness amenities more broadly. Access to nature, through large balconies and green spaces, sits close behind, while the demand for community and recreation shows buyers want homes that connect them to their neighbours. Sustainability and smart-home technology round out the picture, as buyers look for future-ready homes. With 79% saying they would invest in Pune again, confidence in the city's long-term growth is strong.

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The report was launched at Godrej Hill Retreat, Mahalunge, Pune, during Shubh Aarambh, GPL's signature home-handover experience, where homeowners, industry stakeholders and guests celebrated a new chapter in community living. The event featured a fireside conversation between Mayank Poddar, CEO – West-East Zone, Godrej Properties, and actor Mrunal Thakur, moderated by Sujit Patil, Chief Communications Officer, Godrej Industries, on how wellness, lifestyle and community are shaping modern homeownership.

Commenting on the findings, Mayank Poddar, CEO – West-East Zone, Godrej Properties, said, "Pune continues to be one of India's most dynamic residential markets, and homebuyers here increasingly want experiences that enhance their quality of life. The Elevated Living Edit reflects a significant evolution in what homebuyers value today. In Pune, luxury is now defined by wellness, meaningful community experiences, access to nature, sustainability and thoughtful design. These insights mirror what we are witnessing on the ground and inform how we create future-ready communities."

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Pune remains one of GPL's most important markets. As GPL scales up deliveries in the city, it continues to focus on design, build quality and customer experience. Mayank Poddar added, "We are on track to deliver over 4,000 homes in the city by the end of FY27, reinforcing our commitment to both execution excellence and customer satisfaction."

Actor Mrunal Thakur, said, "It was a privilege to be part of Shubh Aarambh at Godrej Hill Retreat and celebrate with families as they begin a new chapter. Launching 'The Elevated Living Edit' was equally meaningful, especially learning that 78% of Pune's homebuyers value dedicated yoga and meditation spaces. It reinforces how wellness is becoming central to modern living. It's inspiring to see Godrej Properties on track to deliver 4,000 homes in Pune by March 2027."

In line with the report's findings, Godrej Properties also unveiled the 1,400 sq m Eco-Resort-themed clubhouse at Godrej Hill Retreat, Pune's first resort-style development. The clubhouse has four zones (the Kids Carnival Zone, Splash Arena, Resort Roof Arena and Tranquil Zone) and seven themed gardens. It also houses Pune's first operational bowling alley in a residential development, an interactive gym and wellness spaces. Together with the project's other offerings, the development brings more than 25 resort-style amenities designed for active, connected and experience-led living.

About Godrej Properties Limited

At Godrej Properties, we are driven by a singular purpose: crafting joy. Over 100,000 families have found a home with us, making us India's largest residential developer by both the value and volume of homes sold. As part of the Godrej Industries Group, we combine a 129-year legacy of trust and excellence with a forward-looking vision to shape the future of urban India.

Our approach is anchored in thoughtful design, sustainability, thriving communities, and uncompromising quality. As of December 2025, we were ranked the number one real estate company worldwide on both the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Sustainability Indices and the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark.

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