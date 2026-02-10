GoEducated.com Scales Pan-India; Announces Strategic Corporate Training & Channel Partner Partnership with Boston Institute of Analytics

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 10: SPPS Fly High Edutech Pvt. Ltd. has announced the pan-India launch of GoEducated.com, a new digital education platform aimed at helping learners build job-ready skills in technology, analytics, finance and other emerging sectors. As part of the launch, the company has partnered with the Boston Institute of Analytics (BIA) to offer corporate training and globally recognized professional certifications.

The launch comes at a time when India is facing a growing skills gap. While a large number of students drop out of undergraduate programs every year, industry estimates suggest that India will need nearly 35 million skilled professionals by 2030, especially in fields such as artificial intelligence, data science, cybersecurity and financial analytics.

Bridging Education and Employability

GoEducated.com is designed to bridge the gap between academic education and industry requirements. The platform combines recognized Indian university degree programs with industry-focused certification courses, allowing learners to follow flexible learning pathways.

According to the company, all academic programs offered on the platform are fully recognized and hold the same value as traditional degrees for higher education and public sector employment. The courses are structured to suit students, working professionals and individuals who have paused their education.

Leadership View

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Joel Sumanth Raj, CEO and Director of GoEducated.com, said that while India produces millions of graduates every year, many lack practical, job-ready skills. He added that the platform aims to reconnect disrupted academic journeys with real career opportunities and help professionals continuously upgrade their skills.

Blended Learning Approach

GoEducated.com follows a blended learning model that combines online education with access to physical learning centers. Our flagship training institute is located at 37 Cunningham Road, Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru, with many other partnered institutions located PAN India. Learners receive instruction through live virtual classes and recorded sessions. The platform also offers assessments, progress tracking, personalized learning recommendations, and career support services, including resume building, interview preparation, and placement assistance.

Corporate Training and Upskilling

In addition to individual learners, GoEducated.com is expanding into corporate training through its collaboration with the Boston School of Corporate Training. The enterprise programs focus on upskilling employees in areas such as technology, finance, analytics and management.

Corporate offerings include customized training programs, virtual and on-site workshops, cohort-based learning and certification tracking tools for organizations.

Global Certifications with BIA

Through its partnership with the Boston Institute of Analytics, GoEducated.com provides access to internationally recognized certifications in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Finance, Business Analytics, Digital Marketing and creative fields such as animation and gaming.

BIA operates across major global education hubs including Boston, London, Dubai, Doha, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi, with certifications recognized by multinational companies worldwide.

About Boston Institute of Analytics

Boston Institute of Analytics (BIA) is a global professional training organization offering programs in data science, artificial intelligence, finance, cybersecurity and emerging technologies. It operates over 107 centers globally and serves more than 50,000 learners annually.

About GoEducated.com

GoEducated.com, operated by SPPS Fly High Edutech Pvt. Ltd., is headquartered in Bengaluru and offers academic and professional programs from school level to post-graduation and working professionals. The platform focuses on flexible learning, industry-aligned curriculum and measurable career outcomes.

