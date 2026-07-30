Gokul Agro Posts Q1FY27 Earnings with Revenue Crossing Rs 5,000 Crore; Revenue up 7% at Rs 5,282 crore; EBITDA up 52% YoY and PAT up 74% YoY

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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 30: Gokul Agro Resources Limited (NSE: GOKULAGRO; BSE: 539725; ISIN: INE314T01033), one of India's leading integrated edible oil, castor oil and agri-processing companies, announced its financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The Company delivered a robust quarter with profitability growth outpacing revenue growth, supported by product diversification, improved operating efficiencies, value-added product launches and higher contributions from exports and non-edible businesses.

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Financial Summary (Consolidated)

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*EBITDA including other income.

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Key Business Updates - Q1FY27

1. Product Portfolio Expansion

- Launched customized specialty fats for industrial applications

- Introduced heavy-duty frying oil for HoReCa and household usage

- Developed bakery-focused specialty fats and new affordable pack sizes to improve accessibility

2. Capacity & Operational Execution

- Biodiesel facility was fully operational during the quarter

- Achieved optimum capacity utilization across plant locations

- Continued progress on capacity expansion across all plants

3. Branding & Go-to-Market Initiatives

- Established presence on Amazon to strengthen e-commerce reach

- Launched Rich Fry, Rich Spread and Rich Short identities to strengthen the specialty fats portfolio

- Created video communication assets to support brand building and product communication

4. Market Expansion & Partnerships

- Secured new institutional and export partnerships

- Continued expansion into new domestic and international markets

- Maintained value-for-money positioning backed by sourcing strength and procurement efficiencies

Operational Strengths

- Integrated platform spanning sourcing, crushing, refining, storage, branded products and exports.

- Strategic manufacturing footprint across Kandla, Haldia, Krishnapatnam and Mangalore.

- Installed capacities of more than 2 Mn MTPA for processing Agri Product.

- Pan-India distribution network of 575+ dealers and distributors, with presence across 28 states and 33 countries.

- Strong logistics backbone.

- Certified quality systems supported by FSSAI, FSSC 22000, ISO, HALAL, KOSHER, FDA, AGMARK, ISCC-EU and RSPO certifications.

About Gokul Agro Resources Limited

One of India's leading integrated agro-processing and edible oil companies with a diversified presence across edible oils, castor oil & derivatives, specialty fats, vanaspati, feed meals and biodiesel. The Company operates an integrated value chain spanning sourcing, crushing, refining, storage, branded retail products and exports, serving customers across India and international markets. With 4 strategically located manufacturing facilities, robust logistics infrastructure and a diversified product portfolio, Gokul Agro remains focused on quality, scale, sustainability and long-term value creation.

For Further Information, Please Contact

Company

Dhara Chhapia | Chief Financial Officer

E: dhara.chhapia@gokulagro.com

Investor Relations

Arpit Mundra & Krishna Patel | EY Investor Relations

E: arpit.mundra@in.ey.com; krishna.patel2@in.ey.com

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Gokul Agro Resources Limited's business prospects, future developments, financial performance, growth plans, strategies and industry outlook. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This document is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or recommendation to buy, sell or subscribe to any securities of the Company.

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