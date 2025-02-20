Gold at all-time high of Rs 89,400 per 10 gm

Gold price jumped by Rs 900 to revisit the all-time high of Rs 89,400 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid strong global trends, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 88,500 per 10 grams in the previous trading session. On February 14, it rallied by Rs 1,300 to hit a lifetime high of Rs 89,400 per 10 grams in the local markets.

So far this year, price of gold has surged Rs 10,010 or 12.6 per cent to Rs 89,400 per 10 grams as compared to Rs 79,390 grams on January 1.

Additionally, the yellow metal of 99.5 per cent purity rallied by Rs 900 to reclaim its all-time high level of Rs 89,000 per 10 grams. It had closed at Rs 88,100 per 10 grams in the previous session.