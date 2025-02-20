DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Gold at all-time high of Rs 89,400 per 10 gm

Gold at all-time high of Rs 89,400 per 10 gm

Gold price jumped by Rs 900 to revisit the all-time high of Rs 89,400 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid strong global trends, according to the All India Sarafa Association. The precious metal of 99.9 per...
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:54 AM Feb 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Gold price jumped by Rs 900 to revisit the all-time high of Rs 89,400 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid strong global trends, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 88,500 per 10 grams in the previous trading session. On February 14, it rallied by Rs 1,300 to hit a lifetime high of Rs 89,400 per 10 grams in the local markets.

So far this year, price of gold has surged Rs 10,010 or 12.6 per cent to Rs 89,400 per 10 grams as compared to Rs 79,390 grams on January 1.

Advertisement

Additionally, the yellow metal of 99.5 per cent purity rallied by Rs 900 to reclaim its all-time high level of Rs 89,000 per 10 grams. It had closed at Rs 88,100 per 10 grams in the previous session.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper