Gold at Rs 1.75 lakh per 10 gm hits all-time high

Gold and silver futures surged 6 per cent to record highs in early trade on Thursday, tracking strong gains in overseas markets and supported by a sharp slide in the rupee to near all-time lows, dealers said.

Domestic gold futures jumped 6% to a record high of Rs 175,869 per 10 grams in early trading, while silver futures also rose 6% to touch an all-time high of Rs 4,07,456 per kilogram.

