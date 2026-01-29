DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Gold at Rs 1.75 lakh per 10 gm hits all-time high

Gold at Rs 1.75 lakh per 10 gm hits all-time high

Silver also rose 6% to touch an all-time high of Rs 4,07,456 per kilogram

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:22 AM Jan 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

Gold and silver futures surged 6 per cent to record highs in early trade on Thursday, tracking strong gains in overseas markets and supported by a sharp slide in the rupee to near all-time lows, dealers said.

Advertisement

Domestic gold futures jumped 6% to a record high of Rs 175,869 per 10 grams in early trading, while silver futures also rose 6% to touch an all-time high of Rs 4,07,456 per kilogram.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts