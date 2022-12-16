Gold bonds from Dec19

New Delhi, December 15
The RBI will issue two tranches of Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), which will open for subscription in December and March. SGBs 2022-23-Series III will open for subscription from December 19 to 23 while Series IV will open from March 6 to 10, 2023.
