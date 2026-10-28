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Home / Business / Gold Coast Films to Debut Bharat Runway Tour (BhaRT) in Paris This February 2027

Gold Coast Films to Debut Bharat Runway Tour (BhaRT) in Paris This February 2027

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ANI
Updated At : 07:02 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: Gold Coast Films (GCF) is set to launch Bharat Runway Tour (BhaRT) in Paris from 24–26 February 2027, creating an international platform for India’s emerging fashion, lifestyle and D2C brands. The initiative will give homegrown labels an opportunity to present their work to global audiences, explore new markets and build cross-border connections.

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BhaRT aims to create an opportunity by bringing homegrown labels to Paris and connecting them with the European fashion ecosystem. Envisioned as more than a runway showcase, the platform seeks to foster exchange between Indian and European brands, creating avenues for greater visibility and collaboration across both markets.

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Gold Coast Films boasts of 15-plus years of experience working across international campaigns, fashion platforms and brand-building initiatives. GCF has produced campaigns and content for more than 100 brands across 50 countries. Its experience includes developing international properties like the SCY Awards (Social Creator of the Year), and collaborating with over 500 influencers and creators globally.

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Over the past two years, GCF has also undertaken international fashion-week activations in Paris and New York for brands including Palmonas, Lavie, Uppercase, The Souled Store, CaratLane and JBL. Working across brands and international fashion markets has given the team first-hand insight into the challenges Indian businesses face in gaining global visibility, laying the foundation for BhaRT.

Sunny Arora and Neeraj Mishra, Co-founders, Gold Coast Films, share: “We’ve seen Indian D2C brands challenge conventions, build distinctive products and dream beyond borders. With BhaRT, we aim to turn that ambition into opportunity, giving visionary founders a global stage to showcase their brands and connect with new markets. Paris is just the beginning.”

Gold Coast Films will manage BhaRT end to end, from model selection, look customisation and styling to production, backstage coordination and execution. Each participating brand is planned to receive a curated runway presentation featuring 10 looks, presenting its design sensibility and brand story to an international audience of media, buyers, industry leaders and fashion enthusiasts.

Paris will mark the first stop in BhaRT’s larger international journey, with Milan, New York and Jaipur envisioned as future destinations. Through this multi-city initiative, GCF aims to build lasting connections between Indian creativity and international markets, creating new opportunities for homegrown brands to grow their global presence.

About Gold Coast Films

Gold Coast Films is a creative production and brand activation company with over 15 years of experience producing campaigns and content for 100+ brands across 50 countries. Its work spans international fashion-week activations, brand campaigns and creator collaborations. GCF has also developed the SCY Awards (Social Creator of the Year) and collaborated with more than 500 influencers and creators globally. Bharat Runway Tour (BhaRT) is GCF’s registered intellectual property, created to expand international opportunities for Indian fashion, lifestyle and D2C brands while fostering stronger connections between India and the global fashion ecosystem.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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