Gold drops Rs 2,640 per 10 g, silver slides Rs 5,200 on firm rupee, weak global cues    

Gold prices retreated by Rs 2,640 to Rs 1.47 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday, and silver dropped Rs 5,200 per kg, tracking weak global trends and a firm rupee.

Advertisement

The yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity depreciated by Rs 2,640 to Rs 1,47,000 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Monday's closing level of Rs 1,49,640 per 10 grams, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Advertisement

Silver also witnessed selling and tumbled Rs 5,200 to Rs 2,24,800 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes). The white metal had settled at Rs 2,30,000 per kg in the previous session.

Advertisement

Traders said a stronger rupee reduced the landed cost of imported bullion in the domestic market, while weak global trends and caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision kept investors' sentiment subdued.

"Gold edged lower on Tuesday, retreating from the previous session's gains as investors turned cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision," said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities.

Advertisement

Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities at Mirae Asset ShareKhan, the precious metals traded lower despite crude oil prices extending the decline to the third day on hopes of Iran and the US resuming their peace talks over other critical matters.

The two nations extended their pause in hostilities for the fourth day, while Oman and Iran continue their discussions over the Strait of Hormuz issue.

According to reports, Oman cited some progress, and may announce a positive development leading to a possible breakthrough, though nothing is certain.

In the global markets, spot gold fell USD 53.30, or 1.31 per cent, to USD 4,023.50 per ounce and silver dropped 2 per cent to USD 57.24 per ounce.

"Spot gold and silver saw renewed declines in the international market, slipping to USD 4,030 and USD 57 per ounce respectively, as the dollar surged to a fresh one-month high of 101.57 ahead of Wednesday's Federal Reserve decision," said Kaynat Chainwala, AVP Commodity Research, Kotak Securities.

She added that lingering uncertainty around the durability of the US-Iran de-escalation added a layer of caution, with President Donald Trump saying the talks with Iran were progressing but warned that strikes would resume if negotiations failed to deliver.