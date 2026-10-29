Gold ETFs manage Rs 1.86 lakh crore despite September correction; top 5 hold 80% of assets

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Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in India managed assets worth Rs 1.86 lakh crore across 26 schemes as of September 30, 2026, despite a 4.78 per cent decline in average category returns during the month, according to ICRA Analytics.

Assets remained concentrated among a handful of large schemes, with the top five gold ETFs accounting for 80.2 per cent of the category’s assets under management (AUM), while the top 10 held 92.4 per cent.

Nippon India ETF Gold BeES (Gold BeES) retained its position as the country’s largest gold ETF, with an AUM of Rs 56,982 crore, accounting for 30.6 per cent of total category assets as of September 30.

ICICI Prudential Gold ETF ranked second with assets of Rs 27,615 crore, followed by SBI Gold ETF at Rs 26,466 crore. HDFC Gold ETF managed Rs 23,900 crore, while Kotak Gold ETF had assets worth Rs 14,473 crore.

Together, the five largest schemes managed Rs 1.49 lakh crore, representing 80.2 per cent of the category’s total assets. The top two funds accounted for around 45 per cent of the AUM, while the top three held nearly 60 per cent.

The next five schemes in the ranking were Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Axis Gold ETF, UTI Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Mirae Asset Gold ETF and Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF.

Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund recorded an AUM of Rs 6,138 crore, followed by Axis Gold ETF at Rs 5,526 crore. UTI Gold Exchange Traded Fund managed Rs 4,406 crore, Mirae Asset Gold ETF held Rs 3,470 crore, and Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF had assets worth Rs 3,087 crore.

The top 10 schemes collectively managed Rs 1.72 lakh crore, accounting for 92.4 per cent of the category’s assets. The remaining 16 schemes held Rs 14,246 crore, or 7.6 per cent of the total.