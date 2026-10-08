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Home / Business / Gold extends slide ahead of festive season

Gold extends slide ahead of festive season

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:11 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Gold prices fell for the second straight session, declining Rs 700 to Rs 1.48 lakh per 10 gm in the national capital on Wednesday, as subdued local demand and a weak global trend weighed on the precious metal.

The yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity fell to a one-week low, depreciating Rs 700 to Rs 1,48,900 per 10 gm, inclusive of all taxes, from Tuesday’s closing level of Rs 1,49,600, according to local traders. It was quoted at Rs 1,48,600 per 10 gm on September 29.

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The rupee slumped 43 paise to close at 96.78 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday.

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Silver, meanwhile, remained unchanged for the third consecutive session, at Rs 2.27 lakh per kg, traders said.

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