Gold eyes USD 4,800-8,900 by 2029, depending on inflation trends: Report

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Gold is in a long-term bull market, with price targets of USD 4,000-5,000 in the medium term and potential highs of USD 8,900 by 2030, according to "Gold We Trust Report 2025" by Liechtenstein-based investment and asset management firm Incrementum.

The report states that the yellow metal has the potential to touch USD 8,900 for the same time period, in the case of a more inflationary environment.

"The forecast corridor of USD 4,800 to USD 8,900 depends mainly on how inflationary the next five years will be," the report said.

These price targets are rooted in the report's broader analysis of factors influencing gold, including monetary policy, inflation trends, and geopolitical dynamics.

The report also argues that the ongoing bull market for gold is not merely a short-term phenomenon but rather the beginning of a secular trend, warranting increased investor attention.

On the flip side, the report also cautions investors to expect corrections, considering the inherently volatile nature of gold.

In recent months, gold has seen interest due to the instability arising out of trade tensions; however, the gold price has been witnessing a fall after a sharp rise witnessed over January-April 2025, in which gold prices had rallied by 25 per cent.

Furthermore, the report also mentions that the global markets, family offices allocate just one per cent of their portfolios to gold and precious metals, putting it on equal footing with niche assets like art, antiques, and infrastructure, and far behind more favoured categories such as private equity, real estate, and even cash.

Recently, Gulf News reported that gold prices are likely to rise again, helped by the plethora of factors defying softening safe-haven assets demand and expectations of fewer rate cuts this year by the US Federal Reserve Bank.

Additionally, JP Morgan also predicted recently that gold prices will soar to USD 6,000 per ounce by 2029, a significant 80 per cent jump, further strengthening its positive outlook for the yellow metal. (ANI)

