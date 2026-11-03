Gold Falls 3% as Fed Tightening Expectations Weigh; Indian Equities Rebound Strongly: Aetram Group

New Delhi [India], November 2: Gold ended the last week of October 26 week under pressure, with international bullion declining about 3% as expectations of prolonged higher U.S. interest rates, inflation concerns and a firmer dollar reduced support for the non-yielding metal. Aetram India Research said the week’s decline also reflected profit-taking and broader liquidation pressure across global markets after a sharp technology-led sell-off on Wall Street.

International Gold closed near $3,873 per ounce, down 3.03% for the week, while MCX Gold Futures ended at ₹138,419, registering a weekly decline of 2.62%. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield finished near 4.93%, lower by around 1.18% over the week, although yields remained elevated enough to keep interest-rate sensitivity high across precious metals.

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Aetram India Research observed that Gold faced a combination of changing Federal Reserve expectations and volatile global risk sentiment. The Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged during the week, while persistent inflation concerns maintained expectations of further policy tightening. Gold also came under additional pressure as the sharp retreat in global technology shares triggered broader portfolio adjustments. “The fall in Gold reflects both monetary-policy pressure and short-term liquidation. Lower Treasury yields towards the end of the week were not sufficient to immediately restore bullion momentum,” the research team noted.

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Indian equities, in contrast, completed a strong recovery week. The Sensex closed at 74,459.53, gaining 1.83%, while the Nifty 50 advanced 2.00% to 23,053.10. Bank Nifty finished at 54,686.95, higher by 0.74%. Pharma led the supplied sector performance with a 7.09% weekly rise, followed by Realty at 3.77%, Nifty Next 50 at 2.86%, Midcap 50 at 2.78% and Metal at 2.67%. All major sector indices in the supplied data closed the last week of October higher.

Aetram Research maintains a measured outlook after the recovery. For the Nifty, the completed week’s low near 22,400 represents an important support region, while the 23,100–23,200 area remains the immediate resistance zone to watch. Earnings momentum, crude-oil prices, foreign institutional flows, U.S. economic data and global interest-rate expectations may determine whether the recovery broadens further or moves into near-term consolidation.

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Aetram Research maintains that the near-term market outlook remains dependent on global cues, domestic earnings trends and sector rotation. For the Nifty 50, support is seen around the recent weekly low zone near 23,020, while resistance remains around 23,489. Market direction could depend on global bond yields, currency movement, institutional flows and upcoming economic developments.

About Aetram Trades

Aetram Trades Private Limited is a Chennai-headquartered brokerage firm offering trading and investment services across Indian financial markets. The company is registered with SEBI (Registration No. INZ000309838) & is also a SEBI Registered Research Analyst (Registration No. INH000024222). The company is also a member of NSE (90356), BSE (6832) and MCX (57110). It is registered with AMFI under ARN-281894. Aetram Trades is a member of MCX and is not a member of NCDEX.

Registered office: No. 113-134, Unit No. 308, 3rd Floor, Beta Wing, Raheja Towers, Anna Salai, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600002.

Website: www.aetramtrades.in

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