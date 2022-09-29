Gold falls by Rs 435 to Rs 49,282

New Delhi, September 28
Gold price declined by Rs 435 to Rs 49,282 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday in tandem with fall in rates of the precious metal in international market, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the yellow metal had settled at Rs 49,717 per 10 gram.
Silver also tumbled by Rs 1,600 to Rs 54,765 per kg.
"Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold in Delhi fell by Rs 435 per 10-gram following risk-averse sentiment and the Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) cut holding in gold," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
