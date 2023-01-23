Gold falls Rs 40; silver declines Rs 85

New Delhi, Januaury 23
Gold price fell Rs 40 to Rs 56,840 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid a fall in rates of precious metal globally, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the yellow metal had touched Rs 56,880 per 10 grams.
Silver also declined Rs 85 to Rs 68,980 per kilogram.
"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 56,840 per 10 grams, down Rs 40 per 10 grams," said an analyst at HDFC Securities.
In the overseas market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,926 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 23.88 per ounce.
Comex spot gold price is trading lower by 0.20 per cent at USD 1,926 per ounce against its previous close, the analyst said.
"Focus this week is squarely on US Q4 GDP and Core PCE data. Growth is expected to have slowed in the fourth quarter from the third, amidst the effects of tighter monetary policy," Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's 'surgical strikes' remark, says Rahul Gandhi
Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accu...
Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Social media users in Delhi and surroundings said they felt ...
Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call
The court complex in Sector 43 here is evacuated
Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95
Had worked with Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn; PM condoles dea...
Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested
The complaint is lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's...