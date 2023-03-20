Gold futures gain Rs 976 to Rs 60,359 per 10 grams

New Delhi, March 20
Gold prices on Monday increased by Rs 976 to Rs 60,359 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 976 or 1.64 per cent at Rs 60,359 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 8,789 lots.
Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.
Globally, gold was trading 1.53 per cent higher at USD 2,020.70 per ounce in New York.
