Gold, Glamour, and Grit: IDeA the World College at D-Arc

Gold, Glamour, and Grit: IDeA the World College at D-Arc

ANI
Updated At : 10:25 AM Jul 14, 2025 IST
PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 14: IDeA World College, widely known as one of India's premier design schools, was the only academic institution invited to exhibit at D-Arc Build 2025--India's leading design and architecture exposition held in Bangalore in late June. The college's student showcases attracted over 4,000 visitors, reflecting growing industry engagement with emerging design talent.

IDeA exhibited off student work in three areas: fashion design, graphic design, and interior design. Both visitors and peers were interested in the exhibits, and many people applauded the students' work for being creative and high quality.

The college's founder, Thomas Abraham, a noted architect and designer with multiple international accolades, delivered the keynote address and also served on the jury panel for the Maestro Award, which recognizes excellence in architectural and interior design in India over the past year.

One of the best things about IDeA's presentation at the expo was the Gold Fashion Collection from designer Thomas Abraham's Spring 2025 line. The collection was shown on the last day of the festival and was made with the help of IDeA's fashion students and interns. The audience really liked the presentation, and it was widely thought to be one of the most talked-about parts of the three-day event.

D-Arc Build 2025 brought together prominent personalities from across South India in the field of architectural design. The fashion show, in particular, offered architects and interior designers a fresh perspective, allowing them to step into a different creative world. It opened their eyes to evolving trends and cultural shifts, helping them understand design through a new lens--one shaped by movement, emotion, and the pulse of today's world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

