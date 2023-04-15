Gold glitters at record high of Rs 61,780

New Delhi, April14
The gold price jumped Rs 480 to touch a alifetime high of Rs 61,780 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a strong global trend, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal ended at Rs 61,300 per 10 grams.
Silver also climbed Rs 410 to Rs 77,580 per kg.
“Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 61,780 per 10 grams, up Rs 480 per 10 grams,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.
In the overseas market, both gold and silver were trading higher at USD 2,041 per ounce and USD 25.88 per ounce, respectively. Gold prices traded higher in Asian trading hours on Friday.
Comex spot gold prices surged to a 13-month high as bullish sentiment was boosted by a decline in the dollar index and yields, Gandhi said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security
Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...
Sukhu becomes first Chief Minister to celebrate Himachal Day function at Lahaul Spiti’s Kaza along China border
Announces 3 pc DA for 2.15 lakh employees and 90,000 retiree...