India's imports of gold have decreased by almost 70 per cent to 25–30 tonnes after the customs levy on the yellow metal was more than doubled to 15 per cent, according to a senior Finance Ministry official.

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Following a month-long increase in import duties, gold imports have dropped from 75-100 tonnes to 25-30 tonnes.

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However, India's imports of gold increased by 34 per cent year over year to USD 3.41 billion in May due to rising precious metal prices.

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In April and May of 2026–2027, gold imports increased by 60.14 per cent to USD 9.04 billion.

Gold imports reached an all-time high of USD 71.98 billion in the last fiscal year of 2026, up 24 per cent. However, imports fell 4.76 percent to 721.03 tonnes in terms of volume.

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The demand from the jewelry industry drives gold imports into India, the world's second-largest gold consumer after China. There is a significant foreign exchange outflow associated with these imports.

The duty increases following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unequivocal call to stop buying gold and implement austerity measures to cut down on unnecessary foreign exchange spending.

More than 5 per cent of the country's imports are made up of precious metals.

India's import bill is expected to skyrocket due to to the uncertainties in West Asia, and the government seeks to prioritize foreign exchange spending on necessities like crude oil, fertilisers, industrial raw materials, and capital goods that directly support economic activity and food security.

Earlier on June 3, Shamika Ravi, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) had stated that India should expand gold monetisation beyond traditional gold loans and develop more financial instruments linked to the precious metal to reduce dependence on gold imports and ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves.