Gold jumps Rs427, silver rallies Rs710

New Delhi, March 9
Gold in the national capital on Wednesday jumped Rs 427 to Rs 54,377 per 10 gram, reflecting the overnight gains in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.
Silver also rallied Rs 710 to Rs 72,028 per kg from Rs 71,318 per kg in the previous trade. —
