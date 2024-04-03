Gold jumps Rs 830 to reach new peak of Rs 69,200 per 10 grams

New Delhi, April 3
Gold prices jumped by Rs 830 to reach a new peak of Rs 69,200 per 10 grams on Wednesday amid a rally in precious metal rates in the global markets, according to HDFC Securities.
This is the second time that yellow metal prices have hit an all-time high this week. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 68,370 per 10 grams.
Silver prices also surged by Rs 1,700 to Rs 80,700 per kg. It had finished at Rs 79,000 per kg in the previous close.
"Spot gold prices (24 carat) in the Delhi markets are trading at Rs 69,200 per 10 grams, up by Rs 830, taking a bullish trend in the overseas markets," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.
In the international markets, spot gold at COMEX was trading at USD 2,275 per ounce, up by USD 20 from the previous close.
"Gold up at yet another all-time high with prices breaching past USD 2,300 per ounce in early trade, while futures on MCX rose close to all-time around Rs 69,500, as demand for safe-haven metal continues to grow, amid possibility of escalation in the Middle-East tensions.
