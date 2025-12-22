DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Gold jumps to record high of Rs 1.38 lakh/10g, silver hits new peak of Rs 2,14,500 per kg

Gold jumps to record high of Rs 1.38 lakh/10g, silver hits new peak of Rs 2,14,500 per kg

In the international markets, spot gold increased by $80.85, or 1.86%, to hit a record of $4,420.35 per ounce

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:11 PM Dec 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

Gold prices rose to a fresh lifetime high of Rs 1,38,200 per 10 grams, gaining Rs 1,685, in the national capital on Monday following the precious metal scaling record highs in the global markets, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Advertisement

Silver prices also raced to hit an all-time high of Rs 2,14,500 per kilogramme (inclusive of all taxes) in the capital, up by Rs 10,400 per kg.

Advertisement

“Bullish momentum extended in bullion, with gold and silver surging to another fresh record high on Monday,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst-Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Advertisement

In the international markets, spot gold increased by $80.85, or 1.86 per cent, to hit a record of $4,420.35 per ounce.

“Investor interest in silver and gold has grown considerably as interest rates are going down in the US, fiscal concerns are growing, and the American economy is becoming more uncertain,” Gandhi said.

Advertisement

He added that this has led to a shift towards the safe-haven asset. In addition, the demand for safe haven also increased, due to the escalating geopolitical tensions.

Spot silver appreciated by $2.31, or 3.44 per cent, to hit a lifetime high of $69.45 per ounce in the overseas markets.

“Silver prices have reached a record high, reflecting strong industrial demand along with rising investment demand,” Satish Dondapati, Fund Manager at Kotak Mutual Fund, said.

Expressing similar views, Renisha Chainani, Head-Research at Augmont, said, “Mining disruptions and limited current silver inventories are causing severe supply shortfalls, driving prices higher.”

“A weak dollar is expected to continue to boost speculator demand for silver, not to mention any geopolitical tensions that would generate keener safe-haven demand for silver,” she added.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts